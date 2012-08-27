Aug 27 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Manta Ray Offshore Gathering Co said on Sunday that due to severe weather conditions from Tropical Storm Isaac it was evacuating personnel from its natural gas offshore gathering facility, but the system remained in service.

The 250-mile Manta Ray system extends from Ship Shoal 207 into parts of South Timbalier, Ewing Banks, Grand Isle and Green Canyon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It has a capacity of 800 million cubic feet of gas per day.