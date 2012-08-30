NEW YORK Aug 30 Enbridge Inc's Stingray natural gas pipeline will begin accepting nominations for flows of natural gas as of Thursday night, the company said in an online filing, after producer shut-ins from Tropical Storm Isaac had cut its flows to zero.

The 325-mile Stingray system transports up to 560 million cubic feet per day of gas from offshore Gulf of Mexico fields in the High Island, West Cameron, East Cameron, Vermillion and Garden Banks offshore areas.