(Adds Exxon)
Aug 25 Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico
shut in production and were evacuating energy infrastructure on Saturday as
Tropical Storm Isaac headed for Cuba on a path toward the eastern part of the
Gulf.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Saturday
that 8.63 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 1.62 percent of natural gas
production per day was shut down.
The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and
7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity
and 44 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the
EIA said.
On its current path, multiple forecasters said the storm would hit Cuba and
the southern tip of Florida before making landfall next week anywhere from the
Florida Panhandle to New Orleans.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecast put the storm on a path toward
the Florida Panhandle late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted a "near
normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to
eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, with one to three of them
major.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ESTIMATED CAPACITY OFFLINE
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oil output shut: 119,138 barrels per day
Natural gas output shut: 73 million cubic feet per day
(Source: U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
OIL/GAS
Company Asset Capacity oil/gas Date Shut Restarted
BP Thunder Horse 250,000 bpd/200 mmcf/d Aug 24 N/A
BP Na Kika 110,000 bpd/500 mmcf/d Aug 25 N/A
BP Horn Mountain 65,000 bpd/ 68 mmcf/d Aug 25 N/A
BP Marlin 60,000 bpd/250 mmcf/d Aug 25 N/A
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST STORM
Company Location Capacity Status
(1,000 bpd)
Chevron Pascagoula MS 330 Monitoring
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
* BP Plc -- Shut in production, fully evacuating Thunder Horse,
partially evacuating Na Kika, Horn Mountain and Marlin.
* BP -- Shut in production at Na Kika, Horn Mountain and
Marlin.
* Exxon Mobil Corp. said it was preparing to withdraw non-essential
workers from operations in Isaac's path.
* Shell -- Evacuating some workers from east-central Gulf
operations, no production impact.
* Apache Corp -- Evacuating some workers from shallow-water
operations in east-central Gulf.
* Murphy Oil Corp -- Evacuating some workers, drilling operations
shut, no production impact.
* Williams Cos -- Securing Chevron Corp -operated Blind Faith
and ENI -operated Devil's Tower platforms, expects both to be evacuated
and shut Sunday or Monday.
* Chevron Corp -- Evacuating some workers from unspecified offshore
facilities, no production impact.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp -- Monitoring, prepared to evacuate
workers and shut in production if storm tracks toward its operations.
* BHP Billiton -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
* Marathon Oil Corp -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
* ConocoPhillips -- Monitoring storm, no production impact or
evacuations.
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- Operations normal.
* Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas Co -- Monitoring storm, no
impact.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORCE MAJEURE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Destin Pipeline Co LLC, majority owner BP, declared force majeure due to
the storm.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays, Eileen Houlihan and Janet McGurty;
Editing by Vicki Allen)