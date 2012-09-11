HOUSTON, Sept 11 U.S. offshore energy regulators
said 4.16 percent of daily oil production and 4.73 percent of
daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of
Mexico remained shut on Tuesday, two weeks after Hurricane Isaac
roared across the Louisiana coast.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
(BSEE) said 57,439 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production was
still shut, down from 110,144 bpd on Monday, and 213 million
cubic feet (mmcf) per day in natural gas output was closed, down
from 274.85 million cubic feet per day on Monday.
BSEE said Tuesday's report was the last it would make on
Gulf production shut due to Isaac.
Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Aug. 28, after shutting
95 percent of production in the offshore oil patch. The slow
movement of the widespread storm in the following week out of
offshore production areas delayed the restart of operations in
the Gulf.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)