Sept 4 U.S. regulators said 51.51 percent of
daily oil production and 29 percent of daily natural gas output
in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on
Tuesday due to Hurricane Isaac, whose remnants were moving
toward the East Coast.
The amount of shut oil output was down from Monday's 58.29
percent and natural gas production compared with 38.62 percent
shut a day earlier.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said
710,866 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production was still shut,
down from 804,335 bpd on Monday, and 1.309 billion cubic feet
(bcf) per day in natural gas output was closed, down from 1.738
bcf per day on Monday.
Those figures are expected to fall in the coming days.
Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Tuesday night and its
slow movement in the following days across Louisiana delayed the
restart of production.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)