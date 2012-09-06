HOUSTON, Sept 6 U.S. regulators said 42.98 percent of daily oil production and 21.28 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Thursday due to Hurricane Isaac, remnants of which threatened to form into a new storm in the northern Gulf.

The amount of shut oil output was down 6.35 percentage points and closed natural gas production fell 4.43 points from a day earlier.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 593,090 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production was still shut, down from 680,749 bpd on Wednesday, and 957.8 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day in natural gas output was closed, down from 1.157 billion cubic feet per day on Wednesday.

Those figures are expected to fall in the coming days.

Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Aug. 28 and its slow movement last week across Louisiana delayed the restart of production.