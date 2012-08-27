HOUSTON Aug 27 Entergy Corp has implemented severe weather procedures at its Waterford nuclear station in St. Charles Parish, 30 miles west of New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Isaac moves toward the Gulf Coast, a spokesman said on Monday.

New Orleans-based Entergy plans to sequester about 100 workers at the 1,168-megawatt Waterford 3 unit and 100 workers at its 974-MW River Bend nuclear unit, located northwest of Baton Rouge, to maintain operations during and after the storm's landfall expected mid-week, said spokesman Carl Rhode.

Entergy is required to shut the Waterford plant if hurricane-force winds are forecast to reach the plant site.

"Currently, both Waterford 3 and River Bend are monitoring the storm to respond accordingly if weather conditions warrant," Rhode said in an email.

Both nuclear stations are located along the Mississippi River.