By Mark Felsenthal and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 With Tropical Storm Isaac
bearing down on the U.S. Gulf Coast just like Hurricane Katrina
almost exactly seven years ago, President Barack Obama's top
emergency management official looks well positioned to spare his
boss a repeat of the ham-handed response that hurt former
President George W. Bush.
Sporting a state trooper's mustache and swampy Florida
drawl, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig
Fugate couldn't present a starker contrast to Bush's ill-starred
FEMA director Michael Brown, who resigned in September 2005
after harsh criticism of the government's response to Katrina.
Unlike Brown, an accomplished lawyer who owed his job to
political connections and had little hands-on emergency relief
experience, Fugate is a career first-responder who got his start
as a volunteer fire fighter and was named to head Florida's
Division of Emergency Management by two Republican governors
before being tapped by Obama to head FEMA.
Bush's remark, "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job," made
even as waters were rushing over large sections of New Orleans,
forcing residents to flee to higher ground, became a
catch-phrase that marred the Bush presidency and still evokes
bitter memories.
With storm surges of up to 12 feet (3.6 meters) expected to
batter the Gulf Coast and heavy rains expected in parts of
Mississippi, Alabama and southwestern Louisiana, Fugate warned
on Monday that the storm could wreak havoc and urged citizens to
take shelter.
A lesson learned from Katrina is that state, local and
federal officials have to be better prepared, Fugate told
reporters in a conference call.
"Rather than waiting for a storm to hit, we have folks in
place," he said. "It still requires people to heed evacuation
orders," he added.
STORM PACKS POLITICAL PUNCH
Although Fugate, 53, has been on the job for more than three
years and has handled dozens of major emergencies, Isaac, with
its parallels to Katrina, arrives just as both political parties
are set to hold their presidential nominating conventions.
The storm, now on the verge of becoming a hurricane, may
test Fugate's skills. Fairly or not, the Obama administration's
handling of the storm and its aftermath could affect the
public's perception of its effectiveness.
Some elected officials have found fault with FEMA, including
former Republican presidential hopeful Representative Ron Paul,
who said last year that the agency adds to the federal deficit
and stands in the way of reconstruction efforts after disasters.
However, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who will
deliver the keynote address at the Republican convention, heaped
praise on the agency for its aid after last summer's Hurricane
Irene, which caused more than 50 deaths and $15 billion in
damage.
"Federal Homeland Security and FEMA have been wonderful,"
Christie said at a news conference. "They have given us
everything that we've needed."
HARD-WON EXPERIENCE
Fugate himself cuts a down-to-earth figure and is known for
obsessive planning that has included drilling his staff in mock
disaster response scenarios ranging from blackouts to nuclear
bomb explosions.
His folksy manner comes alongside hard-won experience from
almost two decades of managing crisis responses in
disaster-prone Florida.
When a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, in May 2011,
killing 161 people, City Manager Mark Rohr didn't want to be put
in the position of having to tell citizens that authorities were
abandoning the search for survivors. Fugate, who had arrived the
day after the storm hit, told him he didn't have to. Continue
with search and recovery, Fugate counseled, but make sure there
are spotters on hand during the clean-up, Rohr remembers.
"I didn't want to dash someone's hopes in terms of having
one of those 11th hour rescues," Rohr said. "I could tell from
talking to him he had dealt with similar circumstances in the
past and he was willing to share that experience with me."
State and local officials describe him as responsive and
willing to follow up well beyond the initial disaster.
Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin said he can reach Fugate by
cell phone, even on weekends, a year after Irene.
"I think because he's personally been in the trenches, been
on the ground he understands the challenge of the tragedy of
natural disaster that he's particularly sensitive to the things
that really matter, and what matters in a time of crisis is
someone who shakes the belly of the beast and gets results,"
Shumlin said.