NEW YORK Aug 29 The Gulf South natural gas
pipeline is experiencing lesser flows as producers halt output
because of Hurricane Isaac, the operator said in a notice on
Wednesday.
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners subsidiary, Gulf South
Pipeline Company, ordered customers to ensure that scheduled
flows in and out of the pipeline network matched actual flows,
after a number of producers reduced activity through the line.
The latest facility to shut operations was the Alumina
refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana, the website said.
Gulf South is a web of connecting pipelines across the
southern United States, from Texas in the west to Florida in the
east, with a peak delivery capacity of 6.9 billion cubic feet
per day.