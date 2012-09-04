NEW YORK, Sept 4 The Gulf South natural gas
pipeline has cleared most locations fit for operation after
flows were restricted following Hurricane Isaac last week,
according to a filing.
Gulf South, operated by Boardwalk Pipeline Partners
subsidiary Gulf South Pipeline Company, is a web of connecting
pipelines across the southern United States, from Texas in the
west to Florida in the east, with a peak delivery capacity of
6.9 billion cubic feet per day.
The line had experienced reduced flows last week because of
the storm.