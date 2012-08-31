* Two big storms rage in Atlantic, no risk to land
* Issac weakens, heads to central U.S. states
* No Katrina-scale disaster but costs could reach $2 bln
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 31 As Louisiana residents
cleared up costly damage from Hurricane Issac, two other storms
raged out in the Atlantic on Friday, but looked unlikely to hit
land.
Tropical Storm Leslie was forecast to strengthen into a
hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC)
said, but would remain out at sea. Leslie was 940 miles (1,510
km) east of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, moving
west-northwest overnight.
Another storm, Hurricane Kirk, whipped up winds of 105 mph
and could strengthen, the NHC said, but, churning the sea about
870 miles (1,395 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, it posed no risk
of reaching land and would start weakening on Saturday.
Hurricane season brought the first big test to Louisiana's
flood defences, installed after 2005's Hurricane Katrina almost
destroyed New Orleans, with Isaac blowing through the state
exactly seven years on.
Isaac never came close to the power of Katrina, which was a
Category 3 hurricane when it smashed into New Orleans on Aug.
29, 2005.
But Issac still left much of Louisiana flooded and without
power as it blew north, weakening to a tropical depression.
Issac could still bring heavy downpours and further lowland
flooding before moving into the central United States - where
rain is badly needed - over the next few days.
Some 700,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and
Mississippi were still without power on Thursday, down from a
peak of about 1 million. As winds subsided, crews were able to
start assessing damage to power lines.
Losses from Issac are estimated at between $500 million and
$2 billion in insured onshore losses, according to estimates by
two firms that project damage for the insurance industry.
