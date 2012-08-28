* Isaac to make landfall as hurricane on eve of Katrina
anniversary
* Gulf coast residents brace for storm, many evacuate
* Storm may test post-Katrina flood control system
By Scott Malone and Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 28 Tropical Storm Isaac bore
down on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, packing swirling winds
and rain and posing a major test of the region's new flood
control systems seven years after Hurricane Katrina sent walls
of water crashing across its shoreline.
Rain and tropical storm force winds were expected to spread
into the region in the coming hours, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said, as computer forecast models increasingly showed the
storm likely to make landfall late on Tuesday near southeastern
Louisiana as a full-blown hurricane.
Isaac appeared to be taking direct aim at New Orleans, which
would be a cruel blow for a city still struggling to recover
from Hurricane Katrina which swept across the city almost
exactly 7 years ago on Aug. 29, 2005, killing more than 1,800
people and causing billions of dollars of damage.
Authorities encouraged thousands of residents in low-lying
areas to evacuate, warning the storm could flood towns and
cities in at least three U.S. Gulf Coast states with a storm
surge of up to 12 feet (3.6 metres).
Isaac also threatened heavy rainfall, with possibly as much
as 18 inches (46 cms) in areas, potentially triggering flooding
in some coastal areas.
The storm was forecast to strengthen into a Category 1
hurricane, the lowest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of
hurricane intensity, with top winds of 90 miles per hour (145
kph). While that would be well below the intensity of Katrina, a
powerful Category 3 storm, the vast size of Isaac's slow-moving
system has forecasters predicting widespread flooding.
"Even if it is a tropical storm at landfall, the large size
of it will still generate significant storm surge," Hurricane
Center Director Rick Knabb told reporters. "That is
life-threatening potentially."
Residents in coastal communities from Louisiana to
Mississippi stocked up on food and water and tried to secure
their homes, cars and boats.
In New Orleans, a bumper-to-bumper stream of vehicles left
the city on a highway toward Baton Rouge in search of higher
ground. Others prepared, or were forced, to ride the storm out.
"Our flights were canceled so we're going to be here," said
Karen Foley, a 23-year-old tourist who had planned to travel
home to New Jersey with a friend. "We are just hoping the city
doesn't get hit again. It doesn't deserve it," she said.
Along Canal Street in New Orleans' historic French Quarter,
crews were boarding up the windows of some stores and
businesses.
"I'm not all that concerned about the storm. It's still a
Category 1," said Charles Neeley, a 69-year-old contractor
overseeing workers covering the windows of a CVS drugstore.
"We usually ride out ones and twos, and get the hell out for
threes and fours."
Nonetheless, Neeley said he'd taken care to stock up on
food and water at home and fuel his generator.
Isaac was centered 145 miles (235 km) southeast of the mouth
of the Mississippi River early Tuesday with top sustained winds
of 70 miles per hour (110 kph) - a speed that places the storm
very near hurricane status - and swirling northwest at 12 mph
(19 kph).
The storm was more than 400 miles (645 km) wide and Craig
Fugate, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency,
said the worst effects may well be in Mississippi and Alabama.
TESTING THE LEVEES
After Katrina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a
$14.5 billion defense flood system of walls, floodgates, levees
and pumps designed to protect the city against a massive tidal
surge like the one that swamped New Orleans in Katrina's wake
seven years ago.
Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who led post-Katrina recovery
efforts, said the levees and the level of local government
preparedness are "a different story" from 2007.
"But on any given day Mother Nature can beat us," he told
CNN, warning the storm could be potent. Isaac has "the capacity
to turn the lights out in New Orleans," he said.
In low-lying Plaquemines Parish, which could be the first to
be lashed by Isaac's winds and storm surge, workers scrambled to
stack sandbags and reinforce levees as Isaac lurked in the Gulf.
Much of the parish lies outside the greater New Orleans
levee system, and construction projects to bolster protection
are not yet complete.
"We're really worried about the storm surge. We really need
a few more years before we see an event like this," said
Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser.
Energy companies evacuated offshore oil rigs and shut down
U.S. Gulf Coast refineries as the storm threatened to batter the
country's oil refining belt.
Oil firms ferried workers in helicopters from oil platforms
hundreds of miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
As a precaution, as of Monday afternoon, the energy industry
had shut down 78 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude production and
48 percent of its natural gas production, government figures
showed.
Despite the threat to the U.S. offshore oil patch, which
produces about 23 percent of the country's oil output and 7
percent of its natural gas, prices for international benchmark
Brent crude traded down $1.24 to $112.35 a barrel in
late Monday activity.
Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel
refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40
percent of U.S. refining capacity.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal said President Barack Obama
approved his state's request for a federal disaster declaration,
on Monday. Obama's approval, given in a phone call that included
the governors of Mississippi and Alabama, makes federal funds
available for disaster recovery activities like clearing debris.
The ports of Mobile and New Orleans were closed and barge
traffic was suspended along southern portions of the Mississippi
River.
Isaac killed at least 22 people and caused significant
flooding and damage in Haiti and the Dominican Republic before
skirting the southern tip of Florida on Sunday.