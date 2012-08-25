* Tropical storm warning in effect for south Florida coast
* Isaac threatens landslides, flooding in Haiti
* Hundreds of thousands of Haiti quake survivors still in
tent camps
By Susana Ferreira
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 25 Tropical Storm Isaac
strengthened as it dumped heavy rains on Haiti on Saturday,
threatening floods and mudslides in a country where hundreds of
thousands of people remain homeless more than two years after a
devastating earthquake.
Lashing rains and high winds were reported along parts of
Haiti's southern coast and in the Haitian capital of
Port-au-Prince, where more than 350,000 survivors of the 2010
earthquake are still living in fragile tent and tarpaulin camps.
Intermittent power outages affected the greater
Port-au-Prince area in the early hours of Saturday as Isaac bore
down on the impoverished Caribbean country.
Isaac was about 65 miles (100 km) south-southwest of
Port-au-Prince late Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center (NHC) said.
The storm had sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km
per hour) and its center was expected to pass over Haiti's
southern coast early Saturday.
Isaac's march across the Caribbean comes as U.S. Republicans
prepare to gather in Tampa, on Florida's central Gulf Coast, for
Monday's start of their national convention ahead of the
November presidential election.
The convention is still expected to proceed as planned but
Gulf of Mexico operators began shutting down offshore oil and
gas rigs on Friday ahead of the storm.
But the biggest immediate concern was heavily deforested
Haiti and the NHC warned there was a possibility Isaac could
reach hurricane intensity before making landfall in Haiti.
On Friday, the government and aid groups evacuated thousands
of tent camp dwellers but many Haitians chose to remain in their
flimsy, makeshift homes, apparently out of fear they will be
robbed, said Bradley Mellicker, head of disaster management for
the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"There's a lot of people who are resisting because they are
scared of losing what little they have now," Mellicker said.
About 3,000 volunteers from the government's Civil
Protection office were dispatched across Haiti, warning people
about flood and landslide risks, and about 1,250 shelters --
schools, churches or other community buildings -- that have
opened their doors to house people seeking refuge from the
storm.
But Red Cross officials said the number of shelters could be
grossly inadequate and Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe
acknowledged Haiti had "limited means" to ensure public safety.
Red Cross and IOM representatives joined government
officials in trying to evacuate 8,000 of the "most vulnerable
people," including 2,500 sick and disabled, from 18 tent camps
in low-lying coastal areas of Port-au-Prince.
Many Haitians, most of whom scrape by on less than $1 per
day, consider disaster an inevitable part of life in the poorest
country in the Americas.
"We live under tents. If there's too much rain and wind,
water comes in. There's nothing we can do," said Nicholas
Absolouis, an unemployed 34-year-old mechanic at one camp for
homeless people on the northern edge of the chaotic capital.
"There are still too many people living in the camps.
There's a good chance that those might be destroyed with the
passage of the cyclone," said France Hurtubise of the
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
in Haiti.
Flooding could also help reignite a cholera epidemic, which
has killed more than 7,500 people in Haiti since the disease
first appeared in October 2010, foreign aid workers said.
On its current path, forecasters said Isaac would hit Cuba
and the southern tip of Florida before strengthening into a
Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall
anywhere from the Florida Panhandle in the northwestern part of
the state to Alabama and as far west as New Orleans.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the entire coast of
south Florida on Friday, and a hurricane warning also went into
effect in the Florida Keys.
Isaac has drawn especially close scrutiny because of the
Republican Party's convention, a four-day meeting during which
former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney will receive the
party's presidential nomination.
Party officials insist the convention will go ahead, even if
they have to alter the schedule. But NHC meteorologist Rick
Danielson said Tampa could potentially be hit by coastal
flooding and driving winds or rain.
"There is still a full range of possible impacts on Tampa at
this point," he said.
Danielson said it was very hard to project intensity before
Isaac passes over mountainous Cuba on Saturday and Sunday and
enters the Florida Straits. But the Florida Keys, the island
chain off the southernmost part of the state, were definitely in
harm's way.
(Writing by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray; Additional reporting by
David Adams in Miami and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by
Xavier Briand and Lisa Shumaker)