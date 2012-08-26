* Storm has killed at least six people in Haiti
* Republican convention in Tampa pushed back by storm
* Gulf energy production will see temporary shut-downs
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Aug 26 Tropical Storm Isaac, back over
warm ocean waters, lashed Cuba with winds and rain as it swept
toward the Florida Keys, where it was expected to strike on
Sunday as a minor hurricane.
The storm left six dead in Haiti, still recovering from a
2010 earthquake, and at least three missing in the Dominican
Republic after battering their shared island of Hispaniola on
Saturday.
No deaths or injuries had been reported in Cuba, which got
off lightly when the storm crossed its eastern flank instead of
raking up the length of the island as originally predicted, but
still suffered damages.
Though still 340 miles (545 km) east-southeast of Key West,
it was already causing problems in the United States.
Energy producers in the Gulf of Mexico were shutting in
production and the U.S. Republican Party said it would recess
its national convention in Tampa, Florida for a day out of
safety concerns as the storm bore down on the state.
The storm could force a short-term shut-down of 43 percent
of U.S. offshore oil capacity and 38 percent of its natural gas
output, according to forecasters at Weather Insight, an arm of
Thomson Reuters. See a FACTBOX at: [ID: nL2E8JP1T1].
Republicans, who will formally nominate former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney as their presidential candidate for the
November election, will convene their four-day meeting on Monday
as scheduled, then recess until Tuesday.
Tampa, located on Florida's west coast, could feel the
effects of Isaac, whose tropical storm force winds extend 200
miles (322 km) from its center.
In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center in
Miami said Isaac was 65 miles (105 km) northeast of the Cuban
city of Camaguey and cruising northwest at 17 miles per hour (28
kph).
Its top winds were near 60 miles per hour (96 kph), but the
center said it appeared to be gathering steam and was expected
to be at or near hurricane strength when it reached Key West, 90
miles (145 km) north of Cuba.
A storm becomes a hurricane when sustained winds reach a
minimum of 74 miles per hour (119 kph).
After passing through the Keys, Isaac was expected to move
into the northeastern gulf, add more punch and hit the Florida
panhandle or further west as a Category 2 storm with 100 mile
per hour winds (160 kph).
CRASHING WAVES, FLOODING
The Cuban Meteorological Institute warned the storm could do
more damage to the communist island because it was expected to
run near and parallel to the northern coast all the way into the
Florida Straits, which separate the U.S. and Cuba.
Radar showed most of Isaac's powerful rainstorms were north
of the island, but eastern Cuba, hit hard on Saturday, was still
getting downpours that dropped more than three inches (80 mm) of
rain in three hours.
As the storm moved closer to Havana, wind gusts and driving
rains intermittently hit the city.
Baracoa, the island's easternmost city, appeared to get the
worst of the storm, which sent 13-foot waves crashing over the
seawall and into the streets. Cuban TV reports said more than a
thousand people had to be evacuated and 50 buildings were
damaged.
"The force of the waves has destroyed the farmer's market
for small businesses, also the children's area of a park and
various homes," said Baracoa resident Olider Aguilera by
telephone. "But I can tell you that the people are not afraid.
They're accustomed to meteorological phenomena stronger than
this," he told Reuters.
In Haiti, Isaac added to the misery of more than 350,000
survivors of the 2010 earthquake still living in flimsy
resettlement camps as water gushed into tents and corrugated
plastic shacks ripped apart by the wind.
Authorities said six people were known dead, including a
10-year-old girl killed when a wall fell on her and a woman
crushed to death by a falling tree.
Many main roads were blocked or impassable and 14,000 people
had been evacuated to shelters, they said.
In the Dominican Republic, officials said three people were
missing, including the mayor of a town near Santo Domingo swept
away as he tried to save another person from a flooded river.
They said 764 homes had been damaged by the storm and more
than 9,600 people evacuated from storm-struck areas.