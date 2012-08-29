* Storm to hit city on 7th anniversary of Katrina
* Nearly all Gulf of Mexico oil production halted
* Storm surge causes flooding
* Hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles from storm center
By Scott Malone and Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 28 Hurricane Isaac surged
ashore in southern Louisiana on Tuesday, packing high winds and
heavy rains, and was set to hit New Orleans seven years to the
day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.
Isaac is the first hurricane to make landfall in the United
States this season. While not packing nearly the power of
Katrina -- which was a Category 3 storm when it slammed the
Crescent City on Aug. 29, 2005 -- Category 1 Isaac was
nevertheless a powerful reminder of New Orleans' vulnerability.
The hurricane will be the first test for multibillion-dollar
flood defenses built after levees failed under Katrina's storm
surge and left large parts of New Orleans under water.
The National Hurricane Center warned late on Tuesday that
Isaac and its 80 mph (130kph) winds were producing a dangerous
storm surge and that flooding from rainfall would follow.
Isaac will also test the resolve of officials and
preparedness of a city where some 1,800 died seven years ago in
what was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
Earlier on Tuesday, officials from Mitch Landrieu, the mayor
of New Orleans, to Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, to U.S.
President Barack Obama, scrambled to get ahead of the storm's
impact, mindful of the chaos and botched relief efforts in the
wake of Katrina.
Landrieu assured residents that this time around, "your city
is secure," and said emergency services were ready for search
and rescue missions, if needed.
"We're in the heart of this fight," Landrieu told an evening
news conference. "We are in the hunker-down phase."
About 1,000 U.S. National Guard troops in military vehicles
took up positions in the mostly deserted streets of New Orleans,
brandishing automatic assault rifles to ward off any threat of
the looting that spread after Katrina. Police cars patrolled
darkened streets with blue lights flashing.
Obama urged residents to take cover and heed warnings,
saying that now was "not the time to tempt fate."
. He issued emergency declarations for Louisiana
and Mississippi earlier this week.
PUTTING NEW SYSTEMS TO THE TEST
Isaac's arrival on the seventh anniversary of Katrina cast a
spotlight on the enduring struggle of the iconic American city
and its residents.
When the 2005 storm hit, the city endured days of chaos,
including widespread looting and other crimes. Hundreds drowned
while residents waited for days to be plucked from their
rooftops by Coast Guard helicopters.
Hundreds of thousands of residents, their homes destroyed by
flooding or made uninhabitable by mold, were moved temporarily
to Texas and other states. Thousands along the Gulf Coast lived
in government provided trailers for months or years afterwards.
After Katrina, the Army Corps of Engineers built a $14.5
billion defense system of walls, floodgates, levees and pumps
designed to protect the city from a massive tidal surge like
that caused by Katrina.
On Tuesday morning, army engineers closed the massive new
floodgate at Lake Borgne, east of New Orleans, for the first
time. It is largest storm-surge barrier in the world.
Officials have confidently predicted that the systems will
stand up to the test, although residents have been wary.
Most of the city's Lower Ninth ward, scarred by memories of
Katrina, was deserted on Tuesday. Residents who did not evacuate
stocked up on water, food and fuel.
"We've got all kinds of eats and treats," Arthur Anderson,
61, who was trapped in the attic of his house during Katrina
before he escaped by boat.
Residents of Louisiana's low-lying Plaquemines Parish, where
some flooding was already happening on Tuesday, were anxious
about their homes.
Avenal Terrance, 52, who was evacuated early on Tuesday, is
hoping the levee holds. "I'm living in an old trailer, not a new
one, and I just hope and pray that the storm doesn't take it,"
she said.
Others decided to stick it out, some heading for local bars
for a spot of courage before hunkering down at home.
"I was here for Hurricane Katrina, so I feel I've seen the
worst. This one won't be that bad," said Scott Young, 56.
Young said he had laid in a supply of ice and a tank of fuel
for his gas grill, and added that the city seemed better
prepared this time around. He said the presence of police and
troops made him feel safe.
At 10 p.m. CDT (0300 GMT), the Hurricane Center said Isaac
was centered about 75 miles (120 km) southeast of New Orleans
with top sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kph).
The storm was traveling at a relatively slow 8 mph (13 kph),
which was a worry as slow-moving cyclones can bring higher
rainfall. Landrieu said the city's pumping capacity could cope
with about one inch of rain per hour.
EVACUATION ORDERS, STORM SURGES
Although it only reached hurricane strength on Tuesday,
Isaac killed at least 23 people and caused significant flooding
and damage in Haiti and the Dominican Republic before skirting
the southern tip of Florida on Sunday and heading across the
warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Isaac spared Tampa, Florida, where the Republican National
Convention is being held, but it forced party leaders to abandon
most of Monday's program, and to tone down what some might see
as excess jubilation about Mitt Romney's presidential nomination
at a time Gulf Coast when residents faced danger.
The impact of the storm was felt along the coasts of
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Authorities have urged thousands of residents in low-lying
areas to leave, warning that Isaac could flood towns and cities
in Mississippi and Alabama, as well as Louisiana, with a storm
surge of up to 12 feet (3.7 meters).
"The pecan trees are rocking and rolling...The wind is
knocking dead limbs off the trees," said Doris Sherman of Ocean
Springs, Mississippi. "But we haven't had a lot of rain yet. It
is supposed to be coming. I can feel it coming."
Rainfall accumulations, potentially totaling as much as 20
inches (50 cm) in some areas, could trigger widespread flooding.
Some 200,000 residents of southeast Louisiana had lost power
as of late Tuesday.
Storm surges caused flooding in Louisiana and winds gusted
to 62 miles per hour (96 kph) in New Orleans, the National
Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
U.S. ENERGY OUTPUT DISRUPTED
Energy companies along the Gulf Coast refining center braced
for the storm's impact by shuttering some plants and running
others at reduced rates ahead of Isaac's landfall.
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico nearly ground to a
halt and ports and coastal refineries curtailed operations.
Intense hurricanes such as Katrina -- which took out 4.5
million barrels per day of refining capacity at one point --
have flooded refineries, keeping them closed for extended
periods and reducing fuel supplies.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimated that about 12
percent of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity had gone offline.
Louisiana usually processes more than 3 million barrels per day
of crude into products like gasoline.
Although no damage to offshore installations was reported,
some energy experts said the sweeping disruption of oil
production, refineries and key import terminals could make it
more likely that the U.S. government will release oil supplies
from its nearly 696-million-barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
A release, which had previously been under consideration, is
still on the table, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters on Tuesday.
International benchmark Brent crude traded down slightly to
$112 a barrel on Tuesday.