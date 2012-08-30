* Already downgraded, storm to weaken Thursday
* New Orleans flood containment system passes test
* Obama declares disaster in Louisiana, Mississippi
* Insurance industry guesses losses will be small
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Scott Malone
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 The Isaac weather system is
expected to weaken further as it heads north on Thursday, having
caused significant damage to the U.S. Gulf Coast but nothing on
the scale of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in
2005.
The former Category One hurricane is likely to become a
tropical depression on Thursday, and move over southern Arkansas
by early Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
As Isaac ebbs, post-mortems should show that an elaborate
flood containment plan developed for low-lying New Orleans
survived its first major test, seven years to the day after
Katrina laid waste to large parts of the iconic city and killed
more than 1,800 people.
And as the focus shifts from the coast, many further north
will hope that Isaac brings rains desperately needed to ease a
drought in the center of the United States, where summer crops
have been ravaged and many rivers and dams are critically low.
The mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu, said the $14.5
billion system built for New Orleans by the Army Corps of
Engineers -- an array of walls, floodgates, levees and pumps --
had performed "exactly as it should."
Isaac was never close to packing the punch of Katrina, which
was a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale
when it smashed into Nwew Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005 - a day that
still reverberates in the nation's psyche.
And early indications are that property damage from Isaac
will not crack the top-10 list of worst U.S. hurricanes by
inflation-adjusted losses.
But the storm still produced major headaches, especially the
seemingly endless rain that caught many long-time residents by
surprise, trapped some on rooftops, and caused significant
flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
SLOW MOVING
Isaac's advance slowed to a crawl after it first grazed the
southeast Louisiana coast on Tuesday. That slowdown allowed it
to pick up strength and dump rain for many more hours than
expected. Flooding and storm surges forced thousands from their
homes in areas not far from New Orleans.
"There is no such thing as 'just' a tropical storm," Craig
Fugate, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency,
said after Isaac was downgraded from Hurricane strength on
Wednesday.
Fugate's boss, U.S. President Barack Obama, declared the
impact on Louisiana and Mississippi major disasters and ordered
federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.
The NHC estimated total rainfall amounts from Isaac of 7 to
14 inches, enough for widespread lowland flooding. Isolated
maximum amounts over much of Louisiana and parts of Mississippi,
Alabama and even Arkansas were expected to be as much as 25
inches.
Storm surges at high tide were also as high as 12 feet on
the coast of Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. Thousands
were evacuated from St. John the Baptist Parish, north of New
Orleans, after surges in Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
New Orleans was provided with a heavy security presence to
prevent any repeat of the days-long crime wave and general chaos
that followed Katrina.
Police and National Guard units, many armed with assault
rifles, patrolled dark and nearly deserted streets in downtown
New Orleans, usually a hotbed of tourism.
The city was still being lashed by rain and high winds on
Wednesday night and about 60 percent of all homes and businesses
were without power.
GHOST TOWN
"It's a ghost town," said Sgt. Joseph Jennings, a member of
the Louisiana Army National Guard patrolling the streets in an
armored humvee.
"Everybody saw the widespread looting during Katrina and
nobody wants that to happen again."
The darkness of the Lower Ninth Ward was eerily reminiscent
of Katrina, when a nearby levee failed and the largely poor and
black neighborhood was inundated by deadly floodwaters.
In the nearby Seventh Ward, one of the city's poorest and
most crime-ridden areas, residents could be seen in shadows on
porches, standing outside their darkened homes.
Earlier, along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain, Donalyn
Lott watched a pumping station sucking water out of an
overflowing drainage canal and into the lake.
"We're holding up pretty good no flooding," Lott said.
About 3,000 residents were forced from their homes in St.
John the Baptist Parish, upriver from New Orleans, by flooding
caused by storm surges.
Evacuations were also needed in Plaquemines Parish, a major
shrimping area southeast of New Orleans that bore the brunt of
the northward-moving storm.
Dozens were plucked from the roofs of their houses by local
boatmen after earlier deciding they could ride out what compared
with Katrina seemed like a small storm.
"This storm has delivered more of a punch than people
thought," said Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser.
More than 730,000 Louisiana and Mississippi customers of
Entergy Corp and other local utilities were without
power as of late Wednesday.
City officials also said Louis Armstrong New Orleans
International Airport, which closed late Monday, would remain
shut on Thursday as the lines that supply it with power were
knocked out by the storm.
Benchmark crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday on
expectations that damage to oil facilities, offshore and along
the coast, would be limited. Major oil companies including Royal
Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp, began making
plans to assess or restart operations.