* Storm downgraded to tropical depression
* Evacuations ordered near damaged earthen dam
* One Louisiana refinery sees flooding
* Drought-stricken states further north eager for rain
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Scott Malone
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 The remnants of Hurricane
Isaac trudged north on Thursday and U.S. Gulf Coast residents
started to mop up and assess damage, even as much of Louisiana
was still flooded and without power.
Isaac, which was downgraded to a tropical depression on
Thursday after hitting the region as a Category 1 hurricane, did
little damage to New Orleans, where stronger barriers were
installed after 2005's Hurricane Katrina almost laid waste to
the city.
Some key regional infrastructure, including ports, airports
and oil refineries, was expected to be operating again on
Friday.
Still, Isaac left a soggy mess across widespread areas of
the U.S. Gulf Coast and could still bring heavy downpours and
lowland flooding before moving into the central United States -
where rain is badly needed - over the next few days.
Some 700,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and
Mississippi were still without power on Thursday, down from a
peak of about 1 million. As winds subsided, crews were able to
start assessing damage to power lines.
Authorities on Thursday, mindful of the lessons of Katrina,
paid close attention to damage done to the earthen Lake
Tangipahoa Dam in Mississippi's Percy Quin State Park, about 100
miles (160 km) north of New Orleans, by days of relentless
rainfall.
Officials asked tens of thousands of residents from nearby
rural communities in Louisiana and Mississippi to evacuate as a
precaution after warnings that the dam might break.
By day's end a plan had been hatched to avert the danger. A
controlled breach is planned for Friday, and the lake that is
held back by the dam is expected to be drained as well.
"There will not be a wall of water moving toward Tangipahoa
Parish," said Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.
DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS
In areas struck earlier by Isaac, the process of checking
for damage and restoring halted operations began in earnest.
Isaac never came close to the power of Katrina, which was a
Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale when
it smashed into New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005.
Still, U.S. President Barack Obama still declared the impact
on Louisiana and Mississippi major disasters and ordered federal
aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.
The storm caused anywhere from $500 million to $2 billion in
insured onshore losses, according to estimates by two firms that
project damage for the insurance industry.
The oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico has so far
reported no major storm-related damage to infrastructure
although one Louisiana refinery had flooding.
Energy production was expected to start ramping up again,
after nearly grinding to a halt as Isaac closed in on Louisiana
on Tuesday. U.S. crude oil fell as companies found little
damage from the storm, closing at $94.62 a barrel.
Multibillion-dollar defenses built to protect New Orleans
itself, after it was ravaged by Katrina almost exactly seven
years ago, passed their first major test, according to the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers.
The Port of New Orleans was scheduled to reopen on the
Mississippi River on Friday. Staff reported no flooding and only
minimal wind damage to industrial and cargo facilities.
With energy restored, Louis Armstrong New Orleans
International Airport is also expected to be open on Friday.
Dusk-to-dawn curfews, imposed to help prevent any repeat of
the looting that occurred in New Orleans in the days after
Katrina struck in 2005, were lifted on Thursday.
Only about a dozen looting-related arrests were reported in
the city by Thursday morning but the streets were unusually
quiet, still littered with downed branches, fallen trees and
pieces of roofing material.
In the historic French Quarter, a few people were out taking
down the boards they had nailed up over store windows. Officials
urged patience and good humor during the clean-up.
"Our tempers tend to flare," said New Orleans Councilwoman
Cynthia Hedge Morrell at the news conference. "My advice would
be sit on the front porch and talk to your neighbors. That's
what New Orleans is known for."
SURROUNDING PARISHES HIT
But massive rains and storm surge from the Gulf inundated
low-lying communities outside the federal flood containment
system protecting New Orleans, forcing the evacuation of
thousands of people from their homes and some dramatic rooftop
rescue operations.
Hardest hit was Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New
Orleans, where floodwaters overtopped at least one levee on
Wednesday and left many homes under about 12 feet (3.6 meters)
of water. Dozens of residents who had attempted to ride out the
storm had to be plucked from their rooftops.
Late on Thursday, local officials confirmed the death of a
man and a woman in Braithwaite, the hard-hit town in Plaquemines
County. The pair apparently drowned in their kitchen, bringing
known deaths from Isaac to three.
In Slidell, a town of about 27,000 people northeast of New
Orleans, the surge from Lake Pontchartrain left the Eden Isle
community under about a foot (30 cm) of water.
"You'd have never made me believe a Category 1 would dump
this much water," said Sam Caruso, 71, a former mayor of the
town who was touring it in his pickup truck.
As the focus on Isaac shifted from the coast, many in its
projected path further north have been praying it will bring
rain desperately needed to ease a drought. Summer crops are in
tatters and many rivers and dams are critically low.
Storm watchers have turned to Tropical Storm Leslie,
currently 1,060 miles (1,705 km) east of the Windward Islands
with wind speeds picking up. Leslie could become a hurricane as
soon as Friday but is not seen as a threat to land.