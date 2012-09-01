Sept 1 The remnants of Hurricane Isaac were
grinding slowing northward early on Saturday with its center now
deep into Missouri and the heavy rain stretching for hundreds of
miles east into Illinois amid reports of tornadoes and high
winds, meteorologists said.
Drought-stricken areas of Missouri and Illinois were easily
absorbing the rain Friday and the system was expected to soak
the region deep into Sunday, said Jayson Gosselin, meteorologist
with the National Weather Service's St. Louis-area office.
"We have gotten pretty widespread light to moderate rain
that has piled up," Gosselin said. "The rain is certainly going
to help our drought situation up here."
Most places in the area were reporting 1 to 3 inches (2.5 cm
to 7.5 cm) of rain by late on Friday and were expected to see up
to 5 inches of rain through Sunday, though some might see
"upwards of 5, 6, 7 inches," Gosselin said.
A wide swath of central Illinois from west to east was
expected to receive similar amounts of rain as the system slowly
passes through the state, the weather service said.
The weather service received reports of two tornadoes in
Illinois and one in Missouri on Friday that caused what looked
like fairly minor damage, Gosselin said. Two possible storm
tracks will probably be surveyed on Saturday, he said.
The rain has been fairly consistent, and due to drought
conditions and low river levels there have not been any reports
of flash flooding or river flooding so far in the area, he said.
The slow-moving tropical depression dropped up to 8.5 inches
(21 cm) of rain in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where there were
several flash flood watches and warnings on Friday. Many more
Arkansas cities reported rain totaling 5 inches (13 cm) or more.
The system was expected to gradually turn more east from the
Mississippi River valley into the Ohio River valley by Saturday
night, bringing heavy rain into the central Appalachians by
Monday and Tuesday.
At least four deaths were attributed to Isaac in the Gulf
Coast. Residents were cleaning up on Friday, looking for
electricity to be restored slowly and energy companies were
getting ready to resume operating offshore rigs.
Isaac was the first hurricane to strike the United States
this year and hit New Orleans almost exactly seven years after
Hurricane Katrina devastated the city, causing an estimated
1,800 deaths.
Isaac caused widespread flooding and property damage in the
U.S. Gulf Coast region. More than 500,000 homes and businesses
remained without electricity across Louisiana, Mississippi and
Arkansas on Friday afternoon.
The system lingered over New Orleans for the better part of
two days, providing a first and successful test of the city's
new $14.5 billion flood-control system assembled after Katrina.
Areas outside those flood protections fared worse.
At least one levee was overtopped southwest of New Orleans,
leaving some homes under 12 feet (3.6 metres) of water. New
Orleans was struck by 20 inches (50 cm) of rain, many other
locations in Louisiana and Mississippi logged more than 10
inches (25 cm) of rain.
