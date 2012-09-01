* Rain over regions parched by drought
* U.S. death toll from Isaac climbs to seven
* Soggy mess left behind in Louisiana and Mississippi
(Adds impact on U.S. energy production, details)
Sept 1 The remnants of Hurricane Isaac brought
rain to drought-stricken parts of the lower U.S. Midwest on
Saturday after the storm killed at least 30 people on its trek
across the Caribbean and Louisiana and Mississippi, authorities
said.
Rainfall totals of no more than 3 inches (7.6 cm) were
expected through the lower Ohio River Valley by Saturday night
after Isaac lost much of its punch while passing over Missouri.
Top sustained winds had dropped to 20 miles per hour (32
kph) and flash flood threats were diminishing, the National
Weather Service said.
Flood warnings were still in effect for the Kansas City,
Missouri, area as well as south-central Illinois, but Dan
Petersen, a forecaster at the National Weather Services'
Hydrometeorological Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland,
said flooding was not expected to pose much of a problem.
"The rain is going to be occurring in areas that are parched
and have greater capacity for accepting rainfall," Petersen
said.
At least five deaths in Louisiana and two in neighboring
Mississippi were blamed on Isaac and residents of the two states
still suffered from power outages and widespread flooding on
Saturday, authorities aid.
President Barack Obama, who declared a disaster in
Mississippi and Louisiana on Wednesday, is scheduled to visit
the region on Monday.
Isaac was the first hurricane to strike the United States
this year and it hit New Orleans almost exactly seven years
after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city, causing an
estimated 1,800 deaths.
More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without
electricity across Louisiana on Saturday, leaving them without
air conditioning under sweltering temperatures, local government
officials said.
In other lingering effects from the storm, U.S. regulators
said 93 percent of daily oil production and 65 percent of
national gas output in the U.S.-regulated part of the Gulf of
Mexico remained shut on Saturday due to Isaac.
Producers returned only a small amount of crude oil
production by Saturday, while the return of natural gas
production was also proceeding solely, according to U.S.
regulators. Many producers said they continued restaffing
offshore platforms and production was expected to ramp up
quickly in the coming days.
TEST OF FLOOD PROTECTIONS
Isaac lingered over New Orleans for the better part of two
days, providing a first, successful test of the city's $14.5
billion flood-control system assembled after Katrina. Areas
outside those flood protections fared worse.
At least one levee was overtopped southwest of New Orleans,
leaving some homes under 12 feet (3.6 metres) of water. New
Orleans was struck by 20 inches (50 cm) of rain, and many other
locations in Louisiana and Mississippi logged more than 10
inches (25 cm) of rain.
Isaac was expected to be a mixed blessing for the
drought-parched Midwest farm belt, since experts said its rains
came too late for this season's crop of corn and most soybeans.
The worst drought in nearly half a century remains deeply
entrenched across nearly two-thirds of the United States.
Isaac's rains could help speed up pasture recovery, however,
and get the U.S. winter wheat crop off to a good start.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is to release estimates
on Tuesday of Isaac's damage to cotton and rice crops in the
Mississippi Delta and lower Mississippi Valley region.
Isaac killed 23 people in its passage over Hispaniola, the
Caribbean island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti,
before barreling into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
On the heels of Isaac, Tropical Storm Leslie churned over
the open Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, hundreds of miles
east-northeast of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands.
Leslie had top sustained winds of 70 mph (112 kph). But U.S.
forecasters said it posed no immediate threat to land and was
not expected to become a hurricane before veering away from the
Caribbean and heading farther out to sea in s north-northeast
direction on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Brown and David Bailey; Writing by Tom Brown;
Editing by Vicki Allen and Peter Cooney)