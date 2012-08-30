* Power still out at Metro warehouses -source
* Conditions prevent warehouse workers from getting to work
* Traders see no impact to metals market
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Some metals warehousing
companies are preparing to reopen for business in New Orleans
after the U.S. Labor Day weekend once they have repaired minor
damage to facilities caused by Hurricane Isaac, sources from
warehousing companies said on Thursday.
Many facilities in the city, a major hub for metals storage
that accounts for 70 percent of London Metal Exchange-bonded
zinc stocks, are without power and staff are stuck at home
unable to get to work, said the sources, who asked not to be
identified.
Those factors are likely to delay a return to normal
operations until after the long weekend, they said.
Traders said they expected no impact on the market or
availability of metal due to the temporary closures.
One of the largest operators in the city, Metro, owned by
Goldman Sachs, has told the LME it will not reopen for
business until Tuesday due to a power outage, a source familiar
with the matter said.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The LME
did not return a request for comment.
"I don't think there's anything major, but business will
return to normal after the weekend," said a second source.
Sources at several companies said it would likely take until
after the weekend to restore operations to normal because staff
were stranded at home without power.
Aside from broken doors and sidings, companies' facilities
and the metal in them were largely unscathed. Some low-lying
facilities are outside the area protected by the
newly-strengthened levees and may still be vulnerable to some
flooding, sources said.
Six warehouse companies are registered with the LME in New
Orleans, although most metal is stored in facilities run by
Pacorini, owned by Glencore International PLC and
Metro, traders and warehousing sources have told Reuters.
Glencore declined to comment on the situation.
The latest storm did not hinder warehouse operations nearly
as much as Hurricane Katrina did seven years ago.
Then, warehouses were left 10 feet under water after the
levees broke. The LME suspended trading metal in the port city
until the exchange had inspected the metal for damage and
warehouses had undertaken a massive cleaning operation.
In some cases, the suspension was in place for six months
after the storm. One of Metro's warehouses was swept away in the
deluge leaving the metal under water, a source told Reuters.
At the time, around 500,000 tonnes of zinc were stored in
the city, representing half the LME total. The suspension sent
zinc price to ten-year highs at the time.
New Orleans now accounts for 70 percent of the almost 1
million tonnes of LME-bonded zinc stock, with large tonnages
also stored off-exchange.
While the proportion is higher than in 2005, a significant
portion is not immediately available because it is held in
financing deals.
Zinc supplies are ample and demand from galvanizers that use
zinc to protect their steel from corrosion is lackluster,
traders said.