Aug 28 Isaac is producing a dangerous storm
surge along the northern Gulf Coast, and flooding from rainfall
is to follow, the U.S National Hurricane Center said.
The NHC replaced the Tropical Storm watch from west of
Cameron, Louisiana to Sabine Pass, Texas with a tropical storm
warning in its latest advisory.
"Little change in strength is forecast tonight. Slow
weakening is expected after that," it said.
Hurricane Isaac crashed ashore in southeast Louisiana on
Tuesday, bringing high winds and soaking rains that pose the
first test for multibillion-dollar flood defenses put in place
in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the U.S. Gulf
Coast seven years ago.