Aug 30 Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to
become a tropical depression by Thursday night, the U.S National
Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
"Isaac continues to produce heavy rains and severe weather
as it moves farther inland over Louisiana. Water levels remain
high along the northern Gulf Coast," it said.
The center of Isaac will move farther inland over Louisiana
today and move over southern Arkansas tonight or early Friday,
the NHC said.
Isaac is packing maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per
hour (85 km/h)m with higher gusts, with the strongest winds are
primarily occurring over water or near the coast.