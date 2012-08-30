WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
Aug 30 Isaac weakened into a tropical depression over northern Louisiana packing maximum sustained of about 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the U.S National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
"A turn toward the north is expected by late Thursday night or early Friday," the NHC said.
Isaac is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low pressure system by Saturday, it added.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
DOHA/DUBAI, June 6 Qatar has no plan to shut the Dolphin pipeline that transports natural gas to the United Arab Emirates despite the severing of diplomatic ties between the two Gulf Arab nations, officials in both countries said on Tuesday.