Aug 28 Tropical Storm Isaac was just below
hurricane strength as it continued northwestward, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
The storm was located about 80 miles (125 km) southeast of
the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds
of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the NHC said.
A northwestward motion at a slightly slower speed is
expected over the next day or two, and on the forecast track the
center of Isaac should reach the coastline of southeastern
Louisiana as early as Tuesday evening, the NHC said.
Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel
refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40
percent of U.S. refining capacity.