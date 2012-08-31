BRIEF-Senvest Management reports 5.28 pct passive stake in Bristow Group
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 31 - President Barack Obama will visit Louisiana on Monday to meet officials in state dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
* Highbridge Capital Management, Llc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of may 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rXWxIX Further company coverage: