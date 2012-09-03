* President sees damage from hurricane
* Obama camp notes Ryan wanted disaster aid cuts
* Oil operations coming back online
By Mark Felsenthal
LAPLACE, La., Sept 3 President Barack Obama
visited Louisiana on Monday for a first-hand look at the damage
from Hurricane Isaac, seeking to show his administration was on
top of the relief effort on the eve of his Democrats' national
convention in North Carolina.
Obama's tour was pre-empted by his Republican challenger,
Mitt Romney, who diverted from the campaign trail to Louisiana
on Friday to inspect the fallout from the storm a day after
accepting his party's nomination for the Nov. 6 election.
Flying into New Orleans, Obama traveled by motorcade to
nearby St. John the Baptist Parish, one of the hardest-hit
communities, to meet federal, state and local officials and
assess the disaster response before surveying the area.
As he arrived on hot, sunny day, Obama saw evidence of the
storm's fury - twisted road signs, toppled trees and pools of
water beside the road.
The White House has taken pains to depict Obama as deeply
engaged in the government's handling of Isaac and its aftermath.
His Republican predecessor, George W. Bush, was heavily
criticized for the sluggish federal response to Hurricane
Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005.
Being cast in the role of consoler-in-chief could have
political benefits for Obama, who is locked in a tight race with
Romney and will accept his party's nomination in a prime-time
speech on Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The
convention begins on Tuesday.
Isaac was the first hurricane to strike the United States
this year, hitting New Orleans almost exactly seven years after
Katrina devastated the city, causing an estimated 1,800 deaths.
But Isaac was a much weaker storm. It was blamed for six
deaths in Louisiana and two in neighboring Mississippi, and both
states suffered from widespread flooding.
MORE THAN 100,000 WITHOUT POWER
Even as the fading remnants of Isaac moved east, about
125,000 people remained without power in Louisiana, the
governor's office said. With floodwaters not yet receded in some
areas, about 2,600 people remained in emergency shelters. Obama
has declared disasters in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Isaac's passage through Gulf of Mexico last week forced
cancellation of one day of the Republican convention in Tampa,
Florida, and took some attention away from it as the storm
barreled toward landfall farther north.
Obama, staying away from the region while emergency officials
were occupied with the height of the crisis, waited until Monday
for his visit. He went ahead with a Labor Day rally with union
workers in Ohio but freed up time in his campaign schedule by
scrapping a second event in the political battleground state.
Romney, who has struggled to show that he can connect with
ordinary Americans, wasted little time before detouring to the
disaster zone the day after his convention.
The White House sought to play down any political
implications and highlighted the fact that Louisiana's
Republican governor, Bobby Jindal, accompanied both of the men.
But White House spokesman Jay Carney echoed Democrats who
have pointed out that Romney's vice presidential running mate,
congressional fiscal hawk, Paul Ryan, had earlier proposed sharp
cuts in disaster relief spending.
"Disasters are apolitical," Carney told reporters on Air
Force One. But he added,"Last year there was an effort to
underfund the money that's used to provide relief to Americans
when they've been hit by disasters. That effort was led by
Congressman Paul Ryan."
Meantime, oil operations that had been interrupted along the
Gulf Coast were slowly coming back on line.
The U.S. Energy Department said the Exxon Mobil Corp's
joint-venture 192,500 barrel per day (bpd) Chalmette,
Louisiana, refinery was restarting on Monday after being shut
last week because of Isaac.
The Energy Department also said Exxon's 502,500 bpd Baton
Rouge refinery has returned to a normal production level after
reducing throughput during Isaac's approach to and passage
across Louisiana.
Only Phillips 66's 247,000 bpd refinery in Alliance,
Louisiana, remained shut down on Monday due to flooding and
power loss from the storm, the agency said.