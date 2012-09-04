* President views damage from hurricane
* Obama camp notes Ryan wanted disaster aid cuts
* Oil operations coming back online
By Mark Felsenthal
LAPLACE, La., Sept 3 President Barack Obama
toured hurricane-stricken Louisiana on Monday and promised
federal recovery help as he sought to show his administration
was on top of the disaster response on the eve of his Democrats'
national convention in North Carolina.
Obama was preceded by his Republican challenger, Mitt
Romney, who diverted from the campaign trail to Louisiana on
Friday to inspect the fallout from Hurricane Isaac a day after
accepting his party's nomination for the Nov. 6 election.
Flying into New Orleans on a hot, sunny day, Obama traveled
by motorcade to nearby St. John the Baptist Parish, one of the
hardest-hit communities, where he met federal, state and local
officials and then surveyed the area.
He saw evidence of the storm's fury - twisted road signs,
toppled trees, blown-down fences, debris piled high and pools of
water beside the road. Stepping out of his limousine, he paused
to comfort a few residents and hear their stories.
"There has been enormous devastation in St. John's Parish,"
Obama told reporters. He cited similar destruction in other
parts of Louisiana as well as neighboring Mississippi and
praised emergency officials for limiting the loss of life.
The White House has taken pains to depict Obama as deeply
engaged in the government's handling of Isaac and its aftermath.
His Republican predecessor, George W. Bush, was heavily
criticized for the sluggish federal response to Hurricane
Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005.
Being cast in the role of consoler-in-chief could have
political benefits for Obama, who is locked in a tight race with
Romney and will accept his party's nomination in a prime-time
speech on Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The
convention begins on Tuesday.
"How y'all doin'?" Obama asked Trebor Smith, wearing shorts
and high rubber boots, outside his storm-damaged house.
"Better now," Smith said.
One woman told Obama the water rose so fast that she and her
family had to be rescued by boat.
Isaac was the first hurricane to strike the United States
this year, hitting New Orleans almost exactly seven years after
Katrina hit, causing an estimated 1,800 deaths.
But Isaac was a much weaker storm. It was blamed for six
deaths in Louisiana and two in neighboring Mississippi, and both
states suffered from widespread flooding.
ABOUT 125,000 STILL WITHOUT POWER
Even as the fading remnants of Isaac moved east, about
125,000 people remained without power in Louisiana, the
governor's office said. With floodwaters not yet receded in some
areas, about 2,600 people remained in emergency shelters. Obama
has declared disasters in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Isaac's passage through the Gulf of Mexico last week forced
cancellation of one day of the Republican convention in Tampa,
Florida, and took some attention away from it.
Obama, staying away from the region while emergency
officials were occupied with the height of the crisis, waited
until Monday for his visit. He went ahead with a Labor Day rally
with union workers in Ohio but freed up time in his campaign
schedule by scrapping a second event in the battleground state.
Romney, a wealthy former private equities executive who has
struggled to show that he can connect with ordinary Americans,
detoured to the disaster zone the day after his convention.
Obama, overheard by news photographers allowed in for a few
minutes while he was being briefed, said such presidential
visits to disaster zones were "not just for photo-ops."
The White House sought to play down any political
implications of the two visits at the height of election season,
and highlighted the fact that Louisiana's Republican governor,
Bobby Jindal, accompanied both of the men.
But White House spokesman Jay Carney, speaking to reporters
aboard Air Force One, echoed Democrats who have pointed out that
Romney's running mate, congressional fiscal hawk Paul Ryan, had
earlier proposed sharp cuts in disaster relief spending.
" Our biggest priority is helping to house people who've been
displaced ... to make sure they have the kind of support they
need to get restarted," Obama said on the ground.
Carney's comments did not sit well with the Ryan camp, which
expressed outrage that the administration would raise the
subject of political differences during a disaster area tour.
"Apparently there's nothing the President's team won't
politicize," said Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck. "Paul Ryan
believes providing aid to victims of natural disasters is a
critical obligation and should be treated as a high priority
within a fiscally responsible budget."
Obama made a point of praising the Federal Emergency
Management Agency, saying "in the past we haven't seen the kind
of coordination that is necessary." FEMA was a focus of
criticism for what was seen as the botched response to Katrina
in 2005.
Obama also hailed the first successful test of New Orleans'
new $14.5 billion flood defenses, a reinforced network of
government-built levees. But he said flooding in St. John the
Baptist Parish and elsewhere showed the need for further work
and pledged federal efforts to find out what went wrong and
expedite solutions.
Meantime, oil operations that had been interrupted along the
Gulf Coast were coming back on line. The Energy Department said
the Exxon Mobil Corp's joint-venture 192,500 barrel per
day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery was restarting on
Monday.
The department also said Exxon's 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge
refinery has returned to normal production after reducing
throughput because of Isaac. Only Phillips 66's 247,000
bpd refinery in Alliance, Louisiana, remained shut on Monday due
to flooding and power loss from the storm, the agency said.