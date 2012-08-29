Aug 29 About 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was
offline in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) Wednesday,
unchanged from Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Department said.
This accounts for 12 percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity, the
department said.
Five refineries in the path of Isaac along the Gulf Coast region were shut
down and six more with aggregate 1.72 million bpd capacity were operating at
reduced rates.
Isaac weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and a gradual
weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours as it moves farther inland,
according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Refinery status as of 8:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday*
Location Capacity (bpd)
Refineries shut down
Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500
Motiva Convent, LA 235,000
Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000
Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000
Valero Norco, LA 205,000
Refineries with reduced rates
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500
Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000
Motiva Norco, LA 233,500
Shell Saraland, AL 80,000
Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000
Alon Krotz Springs, LA 80,000
* Valero's 125,000 bpd Meraux refinery is not included since it was already shut
for reasons not related to Isaac.
Source: EIA
