* Most US Gulf of Mexico oil production shut in
* Isaac nears hurricane strength en route to New Orleans
* Refineries scale back, ports close, pipelines halt
* Crude futures rise modestly, gasoline futures fall
* Analysts: Isaac may boost chances of U.S. SPR crude
release
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 28 Oil production in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico ground to a near halt and coastal refineries and ports
curtailed operations on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaac neared
hurricane strength en route to Louisiana.
With much of the region's oil production shut in, refineries
closed or at reduced rates, and key import terminals shuttered,
oil traders geared up for supply disruptions.
Some energy experts said Isaac could make it more likely for
the U.S. government to release oil supplies from its 727 million
barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the coming weeks.
"I think the probability (of an SPR release) has gone up
significantly," said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research
at Citigroup in New York.
As of late Monday, around 2 million barrels per day of Gulf
Coast refining was idle as the energy industry braced for
Isaac's impact, Morse estimated. U.S. government figures also
showed that at least 78 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil
production was shut in and 45 percent of offshore gas output was
idled.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday that
Isaac, currently a tropical storm around 105 miles (170 km)
south of the Mississippi River mouth, was near hurricane
strength and likely to make a Louisiana landfall by Tuesday
night or early Wednesday.
Isaac could hit land as a Category 1 hurricane -- a storm
that packs winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour (119-153 km/h)
according to the Saffir scale -- the NHC forecast. That would
make Isaac much less powerful than Katrina, which swept ashore
seven years ago as a Category 3 storm and took out 4.5 million
barrels per day of refining capacity.
"The wave heights are much lower (than Katrina) so we expect
less damage," said Tom Larsen, senior vice president of disaster
modeler Eqecat Inc.
No significant energy infrastructure damage has been
reported due to Isaac, but the storm's trajectory near much of
the Gulf Coast's key energy infrastructure has already prompted
significant supply disruptions.
Key refiners such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Valero Energy
Corp and Phillips 66 began shutting plants along
the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Monday, idling some 800,000
barrels per day (BPD) of plant capacity. Many other plants, such
as Marathon's Garyville, Louisiana, plant, are running
at reduced rates.
Dozens of major oil and gas-producing offshore platforms
have been shut, and import terminals like the Louisiana Offshore
Oil Port (LOOP) have temporarily halted tanker operations.
The Gulf of Mexico accounts for nearly a fourth of U.S. oil
output and 7 percent of its natgas output. The Gulf Coast region
is the country's top refining hub, accounting for 45 percent of
total capacity or 7.8 million bpd. Louisiana usually processes
more than 3 million barrels per day.
U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday by 58 cents a
barrel to $96.05, while gasoline futures fell by 1
percent after they had risen sharply on Monday.
For the week to Aug. 17, Gulf Coast gasoline inventories
stood at 70.2 million barrels, or 1.1 million barrels above
their five-year average level for the week.
IMPETUS FOR SPR RELEASE
Since Katrina in 2005, billions have been spent to fortify
levees that protect New Orleans and nearby coastal areas from
storm surges.
"It's not clear if Isaac will cause sustained damage to
production or refining," said Bob McNally of Washington-based
energy consulting firm Rapidan Group.
However, McNally said that Isaac-related disruptions could
strengthen the Obama administration's resolve to release
supplies from the SPR. The White House has been considering a
release amid high U.S. fuel prices and disruptions in global
crude supply from sanctions-hit Iran.
"I think they will use the SPR unless crude sells off
sharply, and will blame it partly on Iran," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a brief speech on Tuesday,
urged Gulf Coast residents to follow any evacuation orders they
receive from authorities but made no mention of the SPR.
"It seems from current projections that Isaac is not likely
to cause major damage to infrastructure and therefore shouldn't
be like Katrina in having a long term impact on U.S. refining
and production operations," said Amy Jaffe, an energy expert at
Rice University's Baker Institute in Houston.
"The president needs to look seriously at an SPR release but
not necessarily because of Isaac," Jaffe added.