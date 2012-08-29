* Category 1 hurricane prompts flooding close to refining
belt
* No plant damages reported so far
* Storm drives waters over levee near New Orleans
* Energy experts say offshore output may resume soon
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 29 Hurricane Isaac continued to
batter the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, causing flooding in Southern
Louisiana but no discernible damage to refineries. The storm's
passage left offshore oil and gas platforms largely unscathed.
Isaac, currently a Category 1 hurricane, was centered 40
miles (70 km) southwest of New Orleans as of 9:00 a.m. (1300
GMT), provoking a dangerous storm surge and pelting coastal
Louisiana with heavy rain that could prompt flooding through the
day, the National Hurricane Center said.
Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish reported flooding after storm
waters flowed over a levee designed to protect the area. The
247,000-barrel-per-day Phillips 66 Alliance refinery,
which is located in the parish, reported no damage, but had shut
down to brace for the storm.
Isaac lingered on the Gulf Coast, packing winds up to 80
miles (130 km) per hour and raising the specter of further
flooding. But the storm's passage left the Gulf's offshore oil
and gas platforms without reported damages, which could allow
production to restart in coming days following sharp cuts in
recent days as oil firms evacuated them.
The flooding in coastal Plaquemines "is horrible for the
people there, but I do not think this affects any oil and gas
infrastructure," said Kenneth Medlock, an energy expert at Rice
University's Baker Institute in Houston.
"The rigs offshore should be up in about a week," Medlock
said. "The offshore facilities should be OK with regard to major
damage ... I would not expect a prolonged production outage."
Offshore production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which
accounts for nearly one-fourth of domestic oil production and 7
percent of the nation's natural gas output, was largely shut
down in recent days as crews evacuated rigs to brace for Isaac.
U.S. government figures showed 93 percent of offshore Gulf oil
and around two-thirds of gas output offline as of Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, U.S. oil futures fell by 1 percent
to $95.40 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures were down 0.2
percent as many traders bet that Isaac would not cause major
damage to regional refineries.
"It is expected that oil production in the Gulf of Mexico
will quickly return to normal," said oil analyst Carsten Fritsch
of Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Initial reports on refinery operations in Louisiana did not
indicate damage to plants, although energy analysts said that
could remain a concern through Wednesday.
Emergency management officials in Garyville, Louisiana, said
there were no reports of flooding or damage at Marathon
Petroleum Corp's 490,000 bpd refinery.
Louisiana typically processes around 3 million bpd in its
plants, many of which are located in low-lying areas near the
coast. The broader Gulf Coast region is home to a refining hub
with 7.8 million bpd capacity, or 45 percent of the U.S. total.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 12 percent, or 936,000 bpd,
of Gulf Coast refining capacity was closed down due to Isaac,
the U.S. Department of Energy said.