* Fading storm still triggers flash floods, tornadoes
* New Orleans flood defenses came through unscathed
* Onshore insured losses seen up to $2 billion
* Offshore oil rigs to restart operations in days
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Scott Malone
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 31 The remnants of Hurricane
Isaac brought heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding to
the Mississippi Valley on Friday as Gulf Coast residents cleaned
up and energy facilities prepared to grind back into operation.
Major offshore oil drillers returned staff to their
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, although operations were
expected to take several days to ramp up. One Louisiana refinery
tapped into the U.S. government's emergency crude oil stockpile
to speed up its output.
The first hurricane to hit the United States this year will
be remembered for striking New Orleans on the anniversary of
2005's deadly Hurricane Katrina - and providing a first,
successful test of the city's new $14.5 billion flood controls
put together in the wake of Katrina.
"We are now fully in the cleanup and recovery phase of this
storm," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
President Barack Obama, who declared a disaster in
Mississippi and Louisiana on Wednesday, is scheduled to visit
the region on Monday.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, fresh from his
party's convention in Tampa, Florida, pre-empted Obama by
touring a flooded community in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana,
Friday afternoon, along with Governor Bobby Jindal.
Democrats pounced on Romney, whose running mate, Rep. Paul
Ryan, this year proposed eliminating disaster relief spending
from the federal budget and requiring Congress to pay for
emergencies like hurricane relief by making other budget cuts.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called
Romney's visit "the height of hypocrisy."
Isaac left some homes in the state under 12 feet (3.6
meters) of water. More than 500,000 homes and businesses across
Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas were still without
electricity Friday.
TORNADOES STILL LIKELY
At least four deaths were attributed to Isaac in the United
States and at least 23 people were killed by the storm in Haiti
and the Dominican Republic earlier.
The storm caused anywhere from $700 million to $2 billion in
insured onshore losses, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said late
Thursday, well outside the 10 most costly U.S. hurricanes.
The National Hurricane Center said Isaac, once a Category 1
hurricane and now a tropical depression, was still likely to
trigger tornadoes in the central U.S. Midwest states - among the
final acts of a storm that often confounded forecasters and
punched above its weight in terms of damage.
Rain from Isaac was a godsend for Midwest farmers suffering
from the worst drought in more than 50 years. Even if too late
for many of this season's crops, the rain will replenish soil
moisture in time for winter wheat planting and boost critically
low river levels.
Isaac caused widespread flooding and property damage in the
U.S. Gulf Coast region, mostly because of its heavy and
persistent rainfall. The system lingered near New Orleans for
the better part of two days, sometimes moving as slowly as 5
miles per hour (8 km per hour).
Through it all, New Orleans sustained mostly cosmetic damage
including downed trees and street lights.
Life was slowly returning to normal in the city on Friday,
although most of it was still without power after what utility
Entergy Corp described as the fourth-largest storm it
had ever faced.
National Guard troops opened three sites around New Orleans
to distribute water, ice and prepackaged meals to residents on a
warm, steamy day. Gasoline was still hard to find as well.
New Orleans International Airport reopened early on Friday,
and the Port of New Orleans also reopened, in time for the
arrival of the 2,052-passenger Carnival Elation cruise ship.
'WE DID GOOD'
In residential areas outside the city center, streets were
littered with downed limbs and some trees were uprooted.
Residents were out clearing debris.
"I am surprised how much debris there is everywhere," said
David Doucet, 55, a member of the Grammy award-winning Cajun
band Beau Soleil, as he walked his dog in downtown New Orleans.
"The trees have had seven years to grow since Katrina but they
didn't grow all that strong."
In New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, famously laid to waste by
Hurricane Katrina, Robert Green sat on the porch of his house,
one of some 150 built so far by Make It Right, an organization
founded and supported by actor Brad Pitt.
"We did good. We lost two people on the 29th of August 2005,
my mother and my granddaughter. And this was the first chance
we've had to ride out a storm as a family," Green said. "We
passed the test."
New Orleans' Audubon Park recorded 18.7 inches (47.5 cm) of
rain in a 24-hour period during Isaac. That exceeded records
dating to 1871, said Jeff Masters of Weather Underground. Many
other locations in Louisiana and Mississippi logged more than 10
inches (25.4 cm) of rain.
Surrounding areas, though, without the new protective federal
flood barriers, did not fare as well from the relentless rain
and huge storm surges.
Some of the worst flooding was in Plaquemines Parish,
southwest of New Orleans, where at least one levee was topped,
leaving many homes under about 12 feet (3.6 meters) of water.
Slidell, northeast of New Orleans, took the brunt of a storm
surge from Lake Pontchartrain, which left some neighborhoods
under about a foot (30 cm) of water - much of which had receded
by Friday.
PLEA FOR MORE FUNDS
"You'd have never made me believe a Category 1 would dump
this much water," said Sam Caruso, 71, a former mayor of Slidell
who toured the town in his pickup truck on Thursday.
As the flood waters rose, some residents, including Caruso,
wondered whether the new federal levee system had shored up New
Orleans at the expense of low-lying neighboring parishes outside
the system's protection - a debate that is likely to continue.
Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu made a plea on Friday for
additional federal funds to build protective levees in the
state, while noting that the Army Corps of Engineers has a
meager budget for construction projects.
Brent crude oil was up $2.28 to $114.93 a barrel on
Friday, although major oil facilities on the Gulf of Mexico made
it through Isaac mostly unscathed.
BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both
said they were returning staff to their Gulf offshore oil
platforms on Friday. Production could take several days to ramp
up to pre-Isaac levels.
Louisiana's coastal oil refineries also began to power back
up. Most came through Isaac unscathed.
The Department of Energy will loan 1 million barrels of
crude oil from emergency reserves to Marathon Petroleum Corp
after the firm's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery cut its
run rate ahead of the hurricane. A larger
tapping of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is possible.
Storm watchers have turned to Tropical Storm Leslie,
currently 715 miles (1,150 km) east of the Leeward Islands with
wind speeds picking up to 65 miles per hour (100 kmph). Leslie
could become a hurricane over the weekend, posing a potential
threat to Bermuda next week.