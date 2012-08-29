NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. Development Group said on Wednesday it hoped to receive shipments at its 130,000 barrel per day crude-by-rail facility in St. James, Louisiana, on Thursday.

Dan Brogen, president and chief executive officer of the group, said there was no damage to the facility from Isaac. The facility was shut on Wednesday night ahead of the storm. Union Pacific had stopped rail traffic to the site ahead of the storm.