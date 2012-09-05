* Devil's Tower flowing some gas
* Mobile Bay processing plant ready to return
* Canyon Station platform resumed service
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Williams' onshore and
offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico received no major
damage during Hurricane Isaac last week and operations on
pipelines and platforms are beginning to return to service, the
company said on Wednesday.
The ENI -operated Devil's Tower platform, which was
shut due to the storm, was flowing some gas production, and was
expected to resume full operations once more pipelines are
available downstream, Williams said on its website. Devil's
Tower can produce 60,000 barrels per day of oil and 110 million
cubic feet per day of gas.
Meanwhile, its 500 mmcf per day Canyon Station gas platform
has restarted.
The Mobile Bay gas processing plant is ready to return as
soon as production volumes increase, it said.
The Transco interstate gas pipeline system is returning to
normal service as producers bring more production back online
after the storm.
The 10,000-mile (160-km) Transco gas pipeline system has the
capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from
South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of natural
gas to the northeastern and southeastern United States.