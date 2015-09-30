Sept 30 Joaquin strengthened into the third
hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season on Wednesday, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said, although forecast models did not
agree on whether the storm will make landfall in the United
States.
Joaquin strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1
hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130
kph) and was located about 215 miles (345 km) east-northeast of
the central Bahamas, the center said.
It is expected to move near or over portions of the central
Bahamas on Wednesday night and Thursday, the center said.
"Additional strengthening is expected, and Joaquin could
become a major hurricane during the next couple of days," the
center said.
A complicated atmospheric pattern has made Joaquin
particularly difficult to track, according to Weather Channel
forecasters, who said it was too soon to determine what impact
Joaquin could have on the U.S. East Coast starting this weekend.
The hurricane could raise water levels up to 4 feet (1.3
meters) above normal tide, create dangerous waves and bring up
to 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over San Salvador and Rum Cay in
the Bahamas, the hurricane center said.
Joaquin-generated swells in the Bahamas will begin to affect
parts of the U.S. southeastern coast by Thursday, according to
the center. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf
and rip current conditions, it said.
The central Bahamas is under a hurricane warning and the
northwestern Bahamas is under a hurricane watch, the center
said.
Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to the
strongest Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson wind intensity scale.
