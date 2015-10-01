(Adds state of emergency in South Carolina; link to separate
story on storm preparations across U.S. East Coast))
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU Oct 1 Powerful Hurricane Joaquin, which
battered the Bahamas with torrential rain, powerful winds and
storm surges on Thursday, is now seen as less likely to pose a
major threat to the U.S. East Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said.
As U.S. officials raced to prepare for possible landfall
early next week, three years after Superstorm Sandy devastated
New York and New Jersey, the NHC said in a regular storm update:
"We are becoming optimistic that the Carolinas and the
mid-Atlantic states will avoid the direct effects from Joaquin."
Despite the more favorable forecast, the NHC said it could
not rule out a direct impact on the East Coast, and the
governors of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey - where Sandy
killed more than 120 people and caused some $70 billion of
property damage - warned residents to prepare for a possible
severe storm.
The Miami-based NHC said the hurricane, a Category 4 storm
on a scale of 1 to 5, was churning slowly through the Bahamas.
"A strong majority of forecast models is now in agreement on
a track farther away from the United States East Coast," the NHC
said.
Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season,
was about 70 miles (110 km) south of San Salvador, Bahamas, with
maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (210 kph), the NHC
said its advisory late on Thursday.
U.S. energy installations in the Gulf of Mexico were not
affected.
Joaquin was the first major tropical cyclone to potentially
threaten the U.S. northeast since Sandy hit in October 2012.
Earlier, several computer models had shown it approaching
the coast of the Carolinas by the weekend, then losing strength
as it moved offshore past Delaware and New Jersey early next
week to head toward Long Island and New England.
In Washington, the White House said President Barack Obama
had received updates from Homeland Security and emergency
management officials about preparations for the hurricane.
"This is obviously something that the president and his team
are closely monitoring here and I anticipate we'll be doing that
through the weekend," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
The governors of New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, South
Carolina and Maryland all declared states of emergency and
announced various measures, including the mobilization of
National Guard troops, in preparation for the storm
.
"We're hoping for the best, but hope is not preparation nor
is it a plan," North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said in a
statement.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from
the Bahamas but some additional strengthening of slow-moving
Joaquin was possible as it churned over part of the central
Bahamas on Thursday night and near or over portion of the
northwest Bahamas on Friday, the Miami-based NHC said.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) it said the storm was moving
southwest at 6 miles (9 km) per hour.
Joaquin's hurricane-force winds, which reach out 45 miles
(75 km) from its center, were forecast to miss the larger
Bahamas islands and the main cities and cruise ship ports of
Freeport and Nassau.
Storm surges will push water as high as 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to
3 meters) above normal tide levels in the central Bahamas, the
NHC said, with up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain possible in some
areas.
Residents on the Bahamas islands closest to Joaquin's path,
including Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and Eleuthera, had stocked
up on food and drink, and boarded up homes and businesses.
In North Carolina's vulnerable Outer Banks, a strip of
barrier islands linked by road, some vacationers decided to pack
up early and leave before the weekend.
"Everybody is taking this one a little more seriously
because of the rain we have had," said Hyde County commissioner
John Fletcher on Ocracoke Island, noting heavy rain had
saturated the area in recent days.
A mandatory evacuation order was later issued for Ocracoke.
More than 2,000 people were potentially affected by the order to
abandon the popular beach destination, where English pirate
Blackbeard was killed in the 1700s.
"Anyone who chooses to stay on Ocracoke for Hurricane
Joaquin does so at their own risk and should be prepared to
sustain themselves for several days in the event of flooding,
downed trees, and/or loss of power," a statement from local
officials said.
U.S. energy companies said they had used the time since
Sandy to gird their oil, natural gas and power infrastructure to
better withstand another storm.
Consolidated Edison Inc, which supplies power, gas
and steam to more than three million customers in the New York
City area, said it was three years into a four-year, $2 billion
plan to strengthen its infrastructure after Sandy shut down the
Big Apple.
Sandy, the worst storm in Con Edison's history, left about a
million customers without power, with outages lasting a couple
of weeks in the hardest hit areas. Some customers of other
utilities were without power for much longer.
The U.S. East Coast has nine refineries with an operable
capacity of about 1.3 million barrels per day, according to
government data.
