By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 3 Hurricane Joaquin pulled
away from the Bahamas on Saturday, leaving the fate of a missing
cargo ship with 33 crew still unknown, as vast swaths of the
U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic braced for more heavy rains and
flooding from a separate weather system.
After battering the Bahamas for more than two days, the
center of Joaquin was churning away from the island chain. It
was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, well off the U.S.
coastline, on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the storm was about 625 miles
(1,005 km) southwest of Bermuda and packing top sustained winds
of 130 miles (215 km) per hour, the Miami-based NHC said.
It said the storm strengthened slightly Saturday morning,
regaining potentially catastrophic Category 4 status on a scale
of one to five, but some weakening was expected over the next 48
hours.
While Joaquin has continued to shift away from the U.S. East
Coast, dangerous flooding triggered by heavy rainfall was
expected across the Carolinas, along with parts of Georgia,
Virginia and New Jersey this weekend, U.S. forecasters said.
It has been raining across much of the region all week, and
the accumulated rainfall coupled with more on the way from a
weather system only loosely connected with Joaquin has prompted
repeated flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
South Carolina emergency officials said flash flood warnings
had been issued for numerous counties. They said scores of homes
had already been evacuated because of flooding, including in the
coastal county that includes Myrtle Beach.
More than 15 inches (38 cm) of rain has fallen over the
popular Myrtle Beach area since Friday, with more expected, the
National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, reported
on its website.
The U.S. Coast Guard said there was still no trace on
Saturday of El Faro, a 735-foot (224-m) cargo ship that vanished
on Thursday morning after it was overcome by heavy weather from
Joaquin off Crooked Island in the Bahamas.
The vessel, with 28 U.S. citizens and five Polish nationals
aboard, was headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Jacksonville,
Florida when it reported it had lost propulsion and was listing
and taking on water, the Coast Guard said.
It said there had been no further communications after the
ship issued a distress call at about 7:30 am (1130 GMT)
Thursday.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported in the
Bahamas due to Joaquin, which cut a path of destruction across
several small islands, but two deaths in the Carolinas on
Thursday have been linked to heavy rainfall there.
Before the first easterly shift in Joaquin's trajectory,
New York and New Jersey - where Superstorm Sandy killed more
than 120 people and caused $70 billion of property damage in
October 2012 - both faced potential threats from the storm.
