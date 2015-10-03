(Adds details from new NHC advisory, four deaths in South
Carolina plane crash)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 3 Powerful Hurricane
Joaquin headed toward Bermuda on Saturday after hammering the
Bahamas and leaving a cargo ship with 33 mostly American crew
members missing in its wake.
Meanwhile, vast swaths of U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic
states were grappling with heavy rains and flooding from a
separate weather system which has already caused at least two
deaths, washed out roads and prompted evacuations and flash
flood warnings. President Barack Obama declared a state of
emergency in South Carolina, making federal emergency funds
available.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Joaquin, which strengthened
significantly early Saturday, had maximum sustained winds of 150
miles (240 km) per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The storm, a potentially catastrophic Category 4 on a scale
of 1 to 5, was about 500 miles (805 km) southwest of Bermuda,
the Miami-based NHC said.
It swirled away from the Bahamas early Saturday, after
slamming parts of the archipelago for more than two days. The
storm was expected to pass west of Bermuda, well off the U.S.
coastline, on Sunday, before heading on a north-northeast track
taking it further out to sea.
Any slight eastward deviation in the forecast track could
put Joaquin dangerously close to Bermuda, however, the NHC
warned.
The U.S. Coast Guard said there was still no trace on
Saturday of El Faro, a 735-foot (224-m) cargo ship that went
missing off Crooked Island in the Bahamas on Thursday morning
after it was overcome by heavy weather from Joaquin.
The vessel, with 28 U.S. citizens and five Polish nationals
aboard, was headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Jacksonville,
Florida when it reported losing propulsion and that it was
listing and taking on water, the Coast Guard said.
There had been no further communications after a distress
call received at about 7:30 am (1130 GMT) Thursday, the Coast
Guard said. Search and rescue efforts continued Saturday, after
covering 850 square nautical miles on Friday, but turned up no
sign of the U.S.-flagged ship.
"We are very surprised that we lost all communication with
the ship," Mike Hanson, a spokesman for El Faro's owner, Tote
Maritime Puerto Rico, told Reuters on Saturday.
"The ship was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,"
he added, saying Joaquin was just a tropical storm when El Faro
set out from Jacksonville but later intensified rapidly into a
major hurricane.
While Joaquin has continued to shift away from the U.S. East
Coast, dangerous flooding triggered by heavy rainfall was
expected across much of the Carolinas and parts of Georgia,
Virginia and New Jersey this weekend, U.S. forecasters said.
It has been raining across much of the region all week, and
the accumulated rainfall, coupled with more on the way from a
weather system loosely connected with Joaquin, has prompted
repeated flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
South Carolina emergency officials said flash flood warnings
were issued for numerous counties on Saturday. They said scores
of homes had already been evacuated, including in the coastal
county that includes Myrtle Beach.
More than 15 inches (38 cm) of rain has fallen over the
popular beach area since Friday, with more expected, the
National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina,
reported.
"These kind of prolific rainfalls are not unprecedented, but
this is definitely one for the history books," said NWS
forecaster Dave Loewenthal in Wilmington.
"We have had numerous reports of road closures. We have had
roads washed out, sinkholes forming," he said. "It's really a
mess and we are going to have significantly more problems with
multiple rivers reaching moderate flood (level) or higher."
A statement from the North Carolina governor's office said
up to 500 residents of Brunswick County had been evacuated from
their homes Friday night into early Saturday morning due to
flooding from heavy rains and a levee failure in South Carolina.
"It's definitely a life-threatening situation," said NWS
meteorologist Steve Pfaff.
"There were people that were stuck in vehicles that were
flooded and water in some of the homes was up over the
electrical outlets," he said.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said the effect of the
heavy rains on agriculture was a major concern. "North Carolina
farmers have been harvesting crops at a feverish pace to
minimize economic loss," the statement from his office said.
No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the Bahamas
due to Joaquin, which destroyed houses, uprooted trees and
unleashed heavy flooding on several smaller islands, but two
deaths in the Carolinas on Thursday were linked to rain there.
It was not clear whether the deaths of four people in a
small plane crash Friday near Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, was
weather related.
Before an earlier shift in Joaquin's trajectory, New York
and New Jersey, where Superstorm Sandy killed more than 120
people and caused $70 billion of property damage in October
2012, faced potential threats from the storm.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry on Hatteras Island, N.C.
and Laila Kearney in New York; Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by
James Dalgleish)