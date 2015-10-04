By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 3 U.S. Coast Guard pilots
found a life ring from the cargo ship El Faro on Saturday, the
first trace of the vessel since it went missing two days earlier
with 33 mostly American crew members on board, as powerful
Hurricane Joaquin moved toward Bermuda.
A search-and-rescue crew found the life ring in waters to
the northeast of Crooked Island in the Bahamas, about 75 miles
(120 km) from the ship's last known position before it went
missing on Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said. A spokesman
said crews will resume the search in the same area at sunrise.
"Because we found a life ring, the assumption can be made
that we are searching in the right area," said Coast Guard
spokesman Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios.
"When we commence searching tomorrow morning at sunrise,
hopefully we'll be able to find something else. Every little bit
helps," he added.
At 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), Joaquin, which strengthened
significantly early Saturday, had maximum sustained winds of 145
miles (233 km) per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The storm, a potentially catastrophic Category 4 on a scale
of 1 to 5, was about 450 miles (724 km) southwest of Bermuda on
Saturday night, Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the NHC, said.
El Faro, a 735-foot (224-m) cargo ship with 28 U.S. citizens
and five Polish nationals aboard, was headed to San Juan, Puerto
Rico, from Jacksonville, Florida when it reported losing
propulsion and that it was listing and taking on water, the
Coast Guard said.
There had been no further communications after a distress
call received at about 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) Thursday, the Coast
Guard said. Search and rescue efforts have covered more than
30,000 square miles since Thursday.
"We are very surprised that we lost all communication with
the ship," Mike Hanson, a spokesman for El Faro's owner, Tote
Maritime Puerto Rico, told Reuters on Saturday.
"The ship was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,"
he added, saying Joaquin was just a tropical storm when El Faro
set out from Jacksonville but later intensified rapidly into a
major hurricane.
Meanwhile, vast swaths of U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic
states were grappling with heavy rains and flooding from a
separate weather system which has already caused at least five
deaths, washed out roads and prompted evacuations and flash
flood warnings. President Barack Obama declared a state of
emergency in South Carolina, making federal emergency funds
available.
South Carolina emergency officials said inclement weather
conditions were to blame for three traffic fatalities across the
state on Friday and Saturday, as flash flood warnings were
issued for numerous counties. They said scores of homes had
already been evacuated, including in the coastal county where
the tourist destination Myrtle Beach is located.
Hurricane Joaquin swirled away from the Bahamas early
Saturday, after slamming parts of the archipelago for more than
two days. The storm was expected to pass west of Bermuda, well
off the U.S. coastline, on Sunday, before heading on a
north-northeast track taking it further out to sea.
Any slight eastward deviation in the forecast track could
put Joaquin dangerously close to Bermuda, the NHC warned.
While Joaquin has continued to shift away from the U.S. East
Coast, dangerous flooding triggered by heavy rainfall was
expected across much of the Carolinas and parts of Georgia,
Virginia and New Jersey this weekend, U.S. forecasters said.
It has been raining across much of the region all week, and
the accumulated rainfall, coupled with more on the way from a
weather system loosely connected with Joaquin, has prompted
repeated flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
More than 15 inches (38 cm) of rain has fallen over the
popular beach area since Friday, with more expected, the
National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina,
reported.
"These kind of prolific rainfalls are not unprecedented, but
this is definitely one for the history books," said NWS
forecaster Dave Loewenthal in Wilmington.
"We have had numerous reports of road closures. We have had
roads washed out, sinkholes forming," he said. "It's really a
mess and we are going to have significantly more problems with
multiple rivers reaching moderate flood (level) or higher."
A statement from the North Carolina governor's office said
up to 500 residents of Brunswick County had been evacuated from
their homes Friday night into early Saturday morning due to
flooding from heavy rains and a levee failure in South Carolina.
"It's definitely a life-threatening situation," said NWS
meteorologist Steve Pfaff.
"There were people that were stuck in vehicles that were
flooded and water in some of the homes was up over the
electrical outlets," he said.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said the effect of the
heavy rains on agriculture was a major concern. "North Carolina
farmers have been harvesting crops at a feverish pace to
minimize economic loss," the statement from his office said.
No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the Bahamas
due to Joaquin, which destroyed houses, uprooted trees and
unleashed heavy flooding on several smaller islands, but two
deaths in the Carolinas on Thursday were linked to rain there.
It was not clear whether the deaths of four people in a
small plane crash Friday near Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, was
weather related.
Before an earlier shift in Joaquin's trajectory, New York
and New Jersey, where Superstorm Sandy killed more than 120
people and caused $70 billion of property damage in October
2012, faced potential threats from the storm.
