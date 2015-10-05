(Updates with details of meeting between families of crew and
shipping company executives)
By Susan Cooper Eastman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Oct 4 Search-and-rescue
teams on Sunday located debris appearing to belong to the cargo
ship El Faro, which went missing in the eye of Hurricane Joaquin
with 33 mostly American crew members aboard more than three days
ago, the U.S. Coast Guard and the ship's owner said.
There was no sighting of the El Faro or any lifeboats, Tim
Nolan, president of ship's owner Tote Maritime Puerto Rico, said
in a statement.
With no word on the fate of the crew, relatives gathered at
a seafarers' union hall in Jacksonville, Florida where an
emotional meeting was held late on Sunday afternoon with the
Coast Guard and Tote Maritime executives.
"This is my baby, this is my little girl," sobbed Mary
Shevory Wright, an elderly woman waiting for word about her
daughter, Mariette Wright, 51, a deckhand who had been at sea
since the age of 18.
Fearing the worst Shevory Wright said she was reluctant to
enter the union hall. "They are just going to make me cry."
Another woman sat by the curb outside the union hall sobbing
as family members hugged each other and held hands nearby.
Barry Young, the uncle of another crew member, said the
families still held out hope and the Coast Guard and Tote
Maritime had assured them the search would continue on Monday.
"This is one that will require a miracle," he conceded.
The families said they were told by the company the ship had
two life boats each with a capacity for 43 people.
Late on Sunday the Coast Guard tweeted that the debris field
covered 225 square miles, and included styrofoam, wood, cargo
and other items.
Life jackets, containers and an oil sheen were spotted by
Coast Guard aircrews flying over the Bahamas on the third day of
their search for the container ship.
Tote Maritime President Nolan also said two vessels the
company sent to the scene had found a container "which appears
to be from the El Faro".
After meeting the crew's relatives Tote Maritime officials
told reporters in Jacksonville late on Sunday that they were
still uncertain if the debris field belonged to the El Faro.
A 735-foot (224-metre) container ship with 28 U.S. citizens
and five Polish nationals aboard, the El Faro left Jacksonville
on Tuesday headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it reported
losing propulsion, listing and taking on water after sailing
into the path of Joaquin in the Bahamas, the company said.
Philip Green, president and CEO of Tote Services, part of
the New Jersey-based Tote shipping company and which also
includes Tote Maritime, said the captain of the El Faro had been
watching the storm closely and had calculated he had enough room
to steer to its west.
When the ship's engine broke down, "that left him in the
path (of Joaquin)", Greene said.
The Coast Guard said so far only one debris item, a life
ring, had been confirmed as belonging to the ship, which sent a
distress call on Thursday morning in the Bahamas but has not
been heard from since.
Weather conditions in the search area had greatly improved
on Sunday, the Coast Guard said. Four C-130 search-and-rescue
planes from the Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force went out at dawn,
while three Coast Guard cutters were also sent to the area.
Relatives of the crew have spoken highly of the ship's
experienced captain, though some questioned the decision to sail
into such a powerful storm.
"The ship should never have left," Rochelle Hamm, wife of
one crew member, Frank Hamm, a father of five, told NBC News.
After it departed it should have changed course before Joaquin
became a hurricane, she added.
Joaquin battered the central Bahamas archipelago for more
than two days with 130 mile-per-hour (210 km-per-hour) winds, a
potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane on a scale of 1 to
5.
"The ship was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,"
Mike Hanson, a spokesman for Tote Maritime, said in an
interview. Joaquin was just a tropical storm when El Faro set
out from Jacksonville but later intensified rapidly into a major
hurricane, he added.
The National Hurricane Center warned late on Tuesday that
Joaquin would become a hurricane in the central Bahamas within
12 hours.
