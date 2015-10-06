(Updates from press conference with Tote executives in
paragraphs 3, 9 and 10)
By Zachary Fagenson and David Adams
MIAMI Oct 5 Missing cargo ship El Faro, hit by
powerful Hurricane Joaquin, was undergoing engine room work
before it sank off the Bahamas and one presumed crew member is
confirmed dead, the ship's owner said on Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the search continued for at least
32 other people, most of them Americans, who were aboard the
ship when it vanished in what maritime experts are calling the
worst cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel
since 1983.
After meeting with relatives of the crew late on Monday,
executives from the ship's owner, Tote Inc, told reporters that
the ship had been undergoing previously undisclosed engine room
work while at sea during its ill-fated voyage, though they did
not believe this had played a role in its sinking.
After multiple items of debris were recovered from the sea,
Coast Guard Captain Mark Fedor told reporters in Miami search
and rescue teams were no longer looking for the ship, which sent
a distress call early on Thursday after getting caught in
Joaquin's ferocious winds and seas up to 50 feet (15 meters)
high.
Coast Guard vessels and aircrews continued to search for the
crew, 28 U.S. citizens and five Polish nationals, Fedor said.
He acknowledged they faced steep odds against survival. But
officials later said three Coast Guard cutters would stay in the
general area where the ship was believed to have gone down to
continue searching through Monday night.
The five Poles on board were not members of the crew but
part of a so-called "riding gang" to conduct repairs on the ship
while it was at sea, Tote told Reuters on Monday.
Company spokesman Mike Hanson said such ancillary crews are
commonly hired to perform repairs and maintenance.
At the press conference late on Monday, Tote officials said
the repair crew was working on an unspecified engine room issue
as part of conversion work before it was moved to the west coast
Alaska trade.
Tote Services president Philip Greene said he didn't think
the engine room work was linked to a propulsion problem reported
by the ship's captain in his last communication.
The 790-foot (240-meter) container ship had left
Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday for San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In Thursday's distress call, El Faro said it had lost
propulsion, was listing and had taken on water after sailing
into the path of Joaquin off Crooked Island in the Bahamas,
according to Tote. It was never heard from again.
Coast Guard crews were unable to identify the one body found
so far, discovered wearing a survival suit on Sunday, Fedor
said. A lifeboat found among other debris from the ship was one
of two that it had been carrying, each with a capacity for 43
people.
The ship was carrying 391 containers "so it had a lot of
topside height to it where the winds and waves could hit it,"
Fedor said. There were also 294 trailers and automobiles below
deck adding to its weight, he added.
The ocean where it sank is 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) deep
and part of a heavily transited channel for large ships.
On Sunday, the Coast Guard spotted two large debris fields
about 60 miles (96 km) apart littered with items identified as
coming from El Faro, including Styrofoam, cargo doors and
55-gallon (208-liter) drums.
The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an
investigation, in which the Coast Guard will take part, the
Coast Guard's Fedor said.
Tote has offered no official explanation as to how the ship
managed to get caught in the center of a Category Four
hurricane, instead of taking evasive measures to move out of
the storm's projected path.
But Hanson said on Saturday that Joaquin was only a tropical
storm when El Faro set out from Jacksonville, but it later
underwent a rapid intensification.
Records show that the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued
a warning about the likelihood of Joaquin becoming a hurricane
at 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, however, nearly three hours before El
Faro left port.
Many of El Faro's crew were from Jacksonville, and there are
signs of deep-rooted anger there about what happened to the
ill-fated vessel.
"I blame the captain and the company," said Terrence
Meadows, 36, a merchant marine junior engineer from the northern
Florida port city who spoke outside the Seafarers International
Union hall.
"That could have been me out there. Anybody in that union
hall could have been out there," Meadows said. "My heart is
broken. I can only imagine what those guys were going through.
You don't sign up to die like that," he added.
Seafarers International is the main North American union
representing merchant mariners.
John Kimball, who teaches admiralty law at New York
University School of Law, said it is premature to say what
liabilities Tote could face for the loss of crew and cargo.
But New York City-based lawyer Andrew Buchsbaum, who handles
maritime personal injury cases, said that since the ship was
owned by a U.S. company and sailing to a U.S. port, families of
the mariners could try to sue under a federal law called the
Jones Act, which holds shippers liable for negligence and if a
vessel is not seaworthy.
"It's incomprehensible with the sophisticated weather
routing technology that's available that an over 700-foot
merchant vessel can be caught in the middle of a previously
forecasted hurricane," he said.
Tote's Hanson said he could not speculate when asked on
Monday if El Faro had a propulsion or engine room problem before
it was overcome by the hurricane.
"We look forward to what the investigation reveals," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cooper Eastman and Barbara
Liston in Jacksonville, and Edward McAllister and Andrew Chung
in New York; Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by James Dalgleish,
Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)