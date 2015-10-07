* Search continues as investigators probe cause of sinking
* One dead, 32 crew missing after ship sailed into hurricane
* Worst disaster for US-flagged cargo vessel in 30 years
* Ship doomed after engine failed
By Susan Eastman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct 6 Safety officials began
their investigation on Tuesday into the sinking of a U.S. cargo
ship off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, with deep seas
likely to hamper attempts to find the ship and 32 missing crew
members.
As the search for the El Faro extended through a sixth
fruitless day, National Transportation Safety Board Vice
Chairman Bella Dinh-Zarr said her team would look at everything
from marine logs to why the ship was caught in a hurricane.
"We will be studying the meteorological conditions and all
of the factors that went into the decision-making to sail on
that day and to continue to sail," Dinh-Zarr said.
"That is just one part of our very detailed investigative
process," she told a news conference.
Maritime experts have called the sinking of the El Faro en
route from Jacksonville to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the worst
cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more
than 30 years.
Dahn-Zarr earlier told reporters the probe promised to be
difficult given that the ship sank in an unknown location,
possibly in waters 15,000 feet (4,750 meters) deep. Its last
known location was off Crooked Island in the Bahamas.
Locating the wreckage would allow investigators to retrieve
the vessel's black box voyage data recorder. It preserves the
last 12 hours of engine orders and communications from the
bridge and has a 30-day battery life.
The ship's owner, Tote Inc, said the New Jersey-based
company's Puerto Rican unit was hiring an independent maritime
firm to conduct a safety assessment that would be made public
once completed. It has vowed to cooperate fully with the NTSB.
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Tote President and Chief Executive Anthony Chiarello and
other company officials have yet to explain why the ship sailed
into the same area where Hurricane Joaquin reached a potentially
catastrophic Category Four on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale
of intensity. There are other major, unanswered questions about
what happened to El Faro before it sank.
The ship was crewed by 28 Americans as well as five Poles
who were contracted to perform repairs and maintenance. The body
of one presumed crew member has been found.
Dahn-Zarr said investigators hoped to find as much material
as possible amid two large debris fields strewn with items from
El Faro. The Coast Guard has reported seeing a battered life
boat, life jackets, life rings, and cargo containers amid white
polystyrene packing foam bobbing in the ocean.
The 790-foot (240-meter) ship was piled high with containers
and also was weighed down with trailers and automobiles below
deck, according to Coast Guard officials.
The U.S. Coast Guard said late on Tuesday it had three
vessels in the area of the El Faro's last known position and
would continue searching through the night into Wednesday, after
suspending an unproductive aerial search for the day.
Officials have acknowledged there is scant chance of
finding survivors given that El Faro disappeared in ferocious
winds and seas of up to 50 feet (15 meters).
The El Faro left Jacksonville on the night of Sept. 29, just
after U.S. forecasters warned that then-Tropical Storm Joaquin
was poised to strengthen into a hurricane.
Its crew issued a distress call about 36 hours later, saying
it had lost propulsion, was listing and had taken on water after
sailing into the path of Joaquin. It was never heard from again.
Tote told reporters the vessel was undergoing engine room
work before it sank. However, company officials have said they
do not believe the work was related to a propulsion problem
reported by the captain before the El Faro sank.
"The contractors were on board doing some work in the engine
room space, they were not performing any work on the engines,"
said Philip Greene, who heads the ship management subsidiary
Tote Services.
"They were doing preparatory work in order for the ship to
be converted for service in the Alaska trade," Greene said.
He acknowledged at a news conference that engine failure
sealed the fate of El Faro.
(Additional reporting by Bill Trott and John Clarke in
Washington, David Adams in Miami and Barbara Liston in
Jacksonville; Editing by Frances Kerry, Ian Simpson and Tom
Brown)