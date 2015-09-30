Sept 30 U.S. energy companies said on Wednesday
they were preparing for the possibility that Hurricane Joaquin
could hit the New York City area early next week, potentially
following the destructive course of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Joaquin strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday morning
as it moves toward the Bahamas. Over the next few days, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would turn toward
the U.S. East Coast and briefly strengthen into a Category 2
hurricane with winds reaching 110 miles per hour (95 kilometers
per hour).
Although the track is still uncertain, the NHC said the
storm could land anywhere from North Carolina to New York early
next week with the center of the storm track pointing toward the
New York metro area.
Hurricane Sandy, which killed over 70 people and caused over
$50 billion in damage in the United States, followed a track
similar to the one currently forecast for Joaquin, according to
federal data.
In New York City, Consolidated Edison Inc said it was
making sure people and equipment were prepared for the
possibility Joaquin could hit the Big Apple.
"We have not entered into any sort of alert status but are
making sure we have the people and equipment in the right
spots," Con Edison spokesman Philip O'Brien said.
He said Hurricane Sandy was the worst storm in Con Edison's
history. It left about a million of the company's more than
three million customers without power in New York City and
Westchester County north of the city - some in the hardest hit
areas were in the dark for a couple weeks.
Con Edison is in the third year of a $2 billion four-year
plan to "harden" its power infrastructure to withstand storms
and flooding, O'Brien said.
That hardening included construction of a flood barrier to
protect the East 14th Street power substation in Manhattan,
which exploded when flooded by Sandy's storm surge.
Another energy company that has hardened its infrastructure
since Hurricane Sandy is Kinder Morgan Inc, which has
oil products and chemical facilities in New York and New Jersey.
"Our terminals business have all deployed their hurricane
plan and set up their incident command structures as we continue
to monitor the storm's projected path and movement," said Kinder
Morgan spokesman Richard Wheatley.
The U.S. East Coast has nine refineries with an operable
capacity of about 1.3 million barrels per day, according to
government data.
