Oct 1 Hurricane Joaquin could hit the New York
metropolitan area as a tropical storm on Tuesday, potentially
following the destructive course of Hurricane Sandy in 2012,
weather forecasters said on Thursday.
Joaquin is a powerful Category 3 hurricane with maximum
sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour)
located in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas, according to the
latest report by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm
with winds reaching 140 mph Friday as it turns north toward the
U.S. East Coast. Joaquin is expected to weaken
over the next few days before making landfall possibly as a
tropical storm with maximum winds of 70 mph on Tuesday,
according to the latest NHC forecast.
It could hit the U.S. coast anywhere between North Carolina
and Massachusetts, but the center of the NHC's latest storm
track shows it hitting the New York metro area. That region is
home to the energy infrastructure in the New York Harbor that
was severely damaged by flooding from Hurricane Sandy three
years ago.
U.S. energy companies said they had learned lessons from
Hurricane Sandy and have used the last three years to "harden"
their oil, natural gas and power infrastructure to better
withstand another storm.
New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc, which
supplies power, gas and steam to more than three million
customers in the New York City area, said it is three years into
a four-year $2-billion plan to gird its energy infrastructure
after Hurricane Sandy shut down the Big Apple.
Sandy, the worst storm in Con Edison's history, left about a
million of its customers without power, with outages lasting a
couple of weeks in the hardest-hit areas. Some customers of
other utilities were without power for much longer.
The U.S. East Coast has nine refineries with an operable
capacity of about 1.3 million barrels per day, according to
government data.
