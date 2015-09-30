Sept 30 Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015
Atlantic season, continues to strengthen and is likely to
develop into a major hurricane in the next couple of days as it
moves toward the Central Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said on Wednesday.
Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, is located about 190
miles (305 km) east-northeast of the Central Bahamas with
maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (135 km/h), the
latest advisory said.
"A turn toward the northwest and a decrease in forward speed
are forecast by Thursday or Thursday night" the Miami based
weather forecaster added.
A major hurricane is classified as a tropical cyclone with
maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour (96 knots) or
higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the NHC
website.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)