Sept 30 Joaquin, formerly a tropical storm, has
strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic
season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane located about 245 miles
(395 km) east-northeast of the central Bahamas with maximum
sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), is expected to
move near or over portions of the central Bahamas on Wednesday
night and Thursday, the NHC said.
Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to catastrophic
Category 5.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)