Oct 2 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Friday it was conducting a search and rescue operation for a 735-foot cargo ship with 33 crew aboard, reported to be caught in Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas.

The USCG said the container ship El Faro was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, Florida when the ship sent out a distress signal. (Writing by Alden Bentley; Editing by James Dalgleish)