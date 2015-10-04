MIAMI Oct 4 Coast Guard search and rescue crews
spotted multiple objects in the water in the area where a
container ship went missing on Thursday in the Bahamas, the
Coast Guard said.
Life jackets, life rings, containers and an oil sheen were
located by search and rescue aircrews, the Coast Guard added,
noting that they had not yet been confirmed to be from the El
Faro.
U.S. Coast Guard pilots were searching for a third day for
the El Faro, a 735-foot (224-m) container ship with 28 U.S.
citizens and five Polish nationals aboard, after it went missing
in the eye of Hurricane Joaquin as it passed over the Bahamas on
Thursday.
