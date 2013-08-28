MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Tropical storm Juliette formed in the Pacific about 130 miles (209 km) south of the Mexican beach resort Cabo San Lucas, where it is now heading, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The tropical storm was blowing at 45 miles per hour (72 kph) and heading northwest toward the tourist resort in the state of Baja California Sur at 24 mph (39 kph), the NHC said.

Juliette is due to make landfall on Wednesday evening and produce rainfall of up to three inches, the NHC said.

Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex has no major oil installations or refineries in the storm's path. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Andrew Hay)