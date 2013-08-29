(Updates location of the storm, quote from local authorities)
MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Tropical storm Juliette was
about 40 miles (65 km) southeast of the Mexican Pacific beach
resort Cabo San Lucas, where it is now heading, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, as authorities
there prepared for the prospect of evacuations.
The tropical storm was blowing at 45 miles per hour (72 km
per hour) and heading northwest toward the tourist resort in the
state of Baja California Sur at 25 mph (40 kph), the NHC said.
Authorities said that up to 15,000 people who live in the
storm's path could be evacuated and taken to temporary shelters.
"We're currently on orange alert and tonight we'll be on red
alert. We've prohibited sailing for all small vessels," said
Carlos Enriquez, head of Baja California Sur emergency services.
Juliette is due to make landfall in the next few hours and
produce rainfall of up to 3 inches (8 cm), the NHC said,
although it said the storm should weaken by Thursday morning.
Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex has no major oil
installations or refineries nearby.
