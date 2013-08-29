MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Tropical Storm Juliette blew through the Pacific Mexican tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas early on Thursday, killing one man, knocking down trees and causing electricity blackouts, local emergency services said.

By mid-morning, Juliette had weakened as it moved along the west coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of Cabo San Lazaro, with winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

But the storm left a trail of destruction, said Carlos Enriquez, head of emergency services in the state of Baja California Sur. One man was electrocuted in the storm and about 1,650 people had to be given shelter overnight.

"Trees came down, electricity posts too, and the power supply was suspended, although it has since been re-established. The roads are also now operating again," said Enriquez.

He said he expected the worst of the storm was over, although authorities were still checking the damage.

Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex has no major refineries or installations in the area. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Vicki Allen)